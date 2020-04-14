The Fly Honey Show Goes Virtual

The Fly Honey's extend the Hive through various online streaming events and classes that are sure to lift spirits during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Join the virtual Hive: The Fly Honeys launch two series' of virtual gatherings - and this is only the beginning. Viewers and movers can join the Honey from Home dance workshops on Instagram Live, then pop over to The Fly Honey Show website on Friday nights for Live from the Hive, a livestream compilation of recordings from the archives of their annual extravaganza. Next events begin Friday, April 17th, and run weekly.

After ten seasons of creating necessary space to elevate women, trans, non-binary, and lgbtqia individuals and allies to celebrate body, sex, and self-ownership though a fierce and feminist dance and variety show, The Fly Honeys embrace the Stay at Home order and open their Hive and turn cabin fever into a celebration from the comfort of your own livingroom.

HONEY FROM HOME - A Dance Workshop Series

The Fly Honey Show's lead Choreography Team (Erin Kilmurray, Alyssa Gregory, Kasey Alfonso) are teaching free, open level virtual dance workshops to keep our bodies and spirits moving and flapping while we're stuck at home. Each week will focus on one dance sampled from season's passed, giving folks a taste of what it feels like to dance in the Hive, and enjoy being social while social distancing.

Workshops will be held several times weekly, at various times, and are free with suggested donations at a sliding scale.

Next workshop:

Friday, April 17th, 7pm

Instagram Live: @theflyhoneys

LIVE FROM THE HIVE - A Free Livestream Listening Party

Made up of a collection of band and performance recordings from ten years of The Fly Honey Show, these scrappy, raw, energy-blasting compilations will feature a curated release of select pieces each week from Chicago artists, signers, poets, comedians, storytellers and musical acts who have graced The Fly Honey stage --- all backed by the 10-piece Fly Honey Band, lead by our long-time musical director John Cicora.

Live from the Hive features singers, poets, comics, storytellers past and present including - Sydney Charles, Bethany Thomas, Quinn Tsan, Jake Noll, McKenzie Chinn, Lindsey Charles (The Cellphones), Bear Bellinger, Bea Cordelia, Jovan Landry (Synergy Collective), Ohmme, Glittermoneyyy, and more.

Fly Honey band members include John Cicora (FHS Musical Director, Arrangements), Ayanna Woods (Jamilla Woods, Yadda Yadda), Rajiv Halim, Ashley Hammer, Julian Chinn, Josh Rosen (Sidewalk Chalk), Mat Roberts (Mild High Club, Paul Cherry), Andrew Green (Twin Talk) among many others.

Fridays, April 17th, 24th, and May 1st, 8:30pm

Tune in to www.theflyhoneyshow.com for free streaming access.





