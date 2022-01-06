The Den Theatre Announces Comedian Laurie Kilmartin On The Heath Mainstage

The Den Theatre is pleased to announce comedian, Emmy-nominated comedy writer (CONAN), author and podcaster Laurie Kilmartin, performing three stand-up performances February 25 - 26, 2022 on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($18 - $35) are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

The Den currently requires proof of vaccination for all guests, staff and performers and adheres to all CDC, state and local safety guidelines. Additionally, masking is required for all guests during performances. For the most current information on The Den's COVID guidelines, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

Laurie Kilmartin is a comedian and staff writer for CONAN. She has performed standup on CONAN, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Apple TV, Comedy Central and Showtime. Her Seeso special 45 Jokes About My Dead Dad made Vulture's list of Top Ten Comedy Specials of 2016. Laurie has also written two books, Dead People Suck and the New York Times bestseller Shitty Mom. She and fellow comic Jackie Kashian host a popular podcast about standup comedy called The Jackie and Laurie Show. Her new album, Corset, was released at #1 on the iTunes charts.