The Chicago Paris Cabaret Connexion announces its next singers' exchange, a "Tour de France" from September 12-22, 2019. Thirty performers (most from Chicago) comprise the US delegation.

Following last fall's successful 8-day conference that brought 15 French performers to Chicago, the Tour de France marks the third exchange between French and American singers, songwriters and accompanists. This year's conference has grown to 10 days, including events in Sète, Montpellier and Paris.

Angelina Réaux

On the schedule are master classes and workshops led by acclaimed French and American artists, such as Angelina Réaux, Leonard Bernstein's protegee, on how to approach songs of different genres, David Edelfelt on song interpretation and vocal technique, pianist Mark Burnell on improvisation in jazz singing, pianist/composer Elizabeth Doyle on songwriting.

Paul L Martin of London

Among the French instructors will be Michèle Barbier to share "lessons learned from Josephine Baker" for whom she served as private secretary. The City of Paris is co-sponsoring Christian Pagès' 2-day workshop and specially-crafted "Chansons du Monde" show featuring 15 Connexion singers. British talent judge Paul L Martin returns to the Connexion with his face-to-face brand of audience engagement.

In addition to instructional sessions, participants will attend evening concerts including a performance with members of Montpellier's national opera, an evening of Cole Porter and Paris songs at the famous cabaret Lapin Agile, and the prime time show featuring Chicago singers at the Chansons et Toiles Festival in Sète.

Beloved Chicago cabaret performers Claudia Hommel and Elizabeth Doyle lead the American delegation. "Of course, we will have open mics and many performance opportunities, but it is the deepening connections between French and American artists that make this project so special," says Hommel. "The art of cabaret is getting a big boost for both the French and for Chicago."

WWW.CABARETCONNEXION.ORG features background, biographies, videos and more from the three-year history of the Cabaret Connexion.

A project of the Paris Committee of Chicago Sister Cities International and a shared initiative of Working in Concert NFP.

Chicagoland Performances To Benefit The Connexion

The Chicago Paris Cabaret Connexion prepares for its next singers' conference, a Tour de France, with fundraising performances in Chicago. There are three remaining "Americans to Paris Roadshow" concerts:

Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 6 PM

"Americans to Paris - a concert at the Cliff Dwellers Club," hosted by Dr. Greta Pope, 200 South Michigan Avenue, 22nd floor, including David Edelfelt, Dan Stetzel, Kyle Hustedt

Sunday, August 18 at 5 PM

Hunters Restaurant and Lounge, 7232 W. Diversey Avenue in Elmwood Park - "A Passport to Europe" with Christine Steyer and friends, dinner and show

Sunday, August 25 at 3 PM

Lake House, 525 Rockland Road, Lake Bluff - Pianist/songwriter Elizabeth Doyle leads a cohort of singers including Caryn Caffarelli, Ava Logan and Hilary Feldman.

Reservations and details at www.cabaretconnexion.org/rsvp





