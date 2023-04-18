Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Art Institute Of Chicago Presents 'Van Gogh And The Avant-Garde: The Modern Landscape'

The exhibit is on view at the Art Institute of Chicago May 14 through September 4, 2023.

Apr. 18, 2023  
The Art Institute Of Chicago Presents 'Van Gogh And The Avant-Garde: The Modern Landscape'

During an intensely creative period between 1882 and 1890, Vincent van Gogh and other notable Post-Impressionists found new inspiration in the changing landscape just outside of Paris. On view at the Art Institute of Chicago May 14 through September 4, 2023, Van Gogh and the Avant-Garde: The Modern Landscape brings together more than 75 paintings and drawings from this formative period by Van Gogh as well as Georges Seurat, Paul Signac, Emile Bernard, and Charles Angrand, shedding new light on their boundary-pushing techniques and illuminating the power of place to shape artistic identities.

Long a popular spot for leisure activities, the area along the Seine River underwent a period of rapid development toward the end of the 19th century, as coal, gas, and manufacturing facilities appeared along the skyline. The tensions between recreation and industry visible in the landscapes of Asnières and other nearby locales attracted Van Gogh and his contemporaries, igniting their creativity and prompting them to develop new ways of recording what they saw. As Van Gogh remarked in a letter shortly before his arrival in Paris, "the bringing together of extremes-the countryside as a whole and the bustle here [in the city]-gives me new ideas."

Each artist explored the use of discrete brushstrokes and strong colors in innovative ways, in turn developing novel styles of painting. As Jacquelyn N. Coutré, Eleanor Wood Prince Associate Curator, Painting and Sculpture of Europe, remarks, "The pioneering work by Seurat, Signac, Bernard, and Angrand in the northwestern suburbs of Paris prompted many artists, including Van Gogh, to rethink the possibilities of painting. It was here, in this location and in conjunction with these artists, that he learned to energize his brushstroke and to 'see color', both important contributions to his rapid development as an artist."

The more than 75 works in this revelatory presentation include many from private collections that are rarely displayed. Twenty-five works are by Van Gogh, including paintings from three triptychs that will be shown together for the first time.

Van Gogh and the Avant-Garde: The Modern Landscape is organized by the Art Institute of Chicago and the Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam.

This exhibition is curated by Jacquelyn N. Coutré, Eleanor Wood Prince Associate Curator, Painting and Sculpture of Europe, at the Art Institute of Chicago, and Bregje Gerritse, researcher at the Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam, with the assistance of Jena K. Carvana, curatorial associate in Painting and Sculpture of Europe at the Art Institute of Chicago. The exhibition is accompanied by a fully illustrated catalogue with essays by the curators and other noted scholars.
The Art Institute Of Chicago Presents 'Van Gogh And The Avant-Garde: The Modern Landscape'



Review: SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre, Aurora IL Photo
Review: SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre, Aurora IL
What did our critic think of SCHOOL OF ROCK at Paramount Theatre, Aurora IL?
Flo Rida and the Ying Yang Twins to Perform at Auroras RiverEdge Park This Summer Photo
Flo Rida and the Ying Yang Twins to Perform at Aurora's RiverEdge Park This Summer
Pull on your apple bottom jeans and the boots with the fur, because Flo Rida and the Ying Yang Twins are bringing their sizzlin’ hip-hop sounds to downtown Aurora’s RiverEdge Park on Friday, July 21 at 8 p.m.
Hell In A Handbags I PROMISED MYSELF TO LIVE FASTER Extends Through May 7 Photo
Hell In A Handbag's I PROMISED MYSELF TO LIVE FASTER Extends Through May 7
Due to popular demand, Hell in a Handbag Production' hit comedy I Promised Myself to Live Faster has added three additional performances, extending through May 7, 2023 at The Chopin Downstairs Theatre, 1543 W. Division St. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood.
Chicago Opera Theater Announces 50th Anniversary Season In 2023/24 Photo
Chicago Opera Theater Announces 50th Anniversary Season In 2023/24
Chicago Opera Theater (COT), Chicago's foremost producer of new and reimagined opera, has announced its 50th Anniversary season in 2023/24. Reflecting on the company's first fifty years, the golden anniversary offers all the hallmarks that have made COT a staple in the Chicago community and the greater opera world including World Premieres, boldly reimagined classics from the opera canon, and underperformed masterpieces.

More Hot Stories For You


Flo Rida and the Ying Yang Twins to Perform at Aurora's RiverEdge Park This SummerFlo Rida and the Ying Yang Twins to Perform at Aurora's RiverEdge Park This Summer
April 21, 2023

Pull on your apple bottom jeans and the boots with the fur, because Flo Rida and the Ying Yang Twins are bringing their sizzlin’ hip-hop sounds to downtown Aurora’s RiverEdge Park on Friday, July 21 at 8 p.m.
Hell In A Handbag's I PROMISED MYSELF TO LIVE FASTER Extends Through May 7Hell In A Handbag's I PROMISED MYSELF TO LIVE FASTER Extends Through May 7
April 21, 2023

Due to popular demand, Hell in a Handbag Production' hit comedy I Promised Myself to Live Faster has added three additional performances, extending through May 7, 2023 at The Chopin Downstairs Theatre, 1543 W. Division St. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood.
Raue Center For The Arts Holds Membership Appreciation and Discount Night Raue Center For The Arts Holds Membership Appreciation and Discount Night
April 20, 2023

Mark your calendars for Raue Center For The Arts’ Membership Appreciation and Discount Night, May 11, 2023, from 4 pm - 7 pm. And now offering online sales! Members can take advantage of the same savings online from 8 pm to midnight by visiting rauecenter.org and using code ON37MAD.
Downstage Arts To Present Third Annual Teen Cohort ShowcaseDownstage Arts To Present Third Annual Teen Cohort Showcase
April 19, 2023

Downstage Arts presents its Third Annual Teen Cohort Showcase and Fundraiser! The event will be hosted by Broadway star Desi Oakley, and featuring all of the Teen Cohort members.
Cast Set for THE PAJAMA GAME at Naperville's Summer Place TheatreCast Set for THE PAJAMA GAME at Naperville's Summer Place Theatre
April 19, 2023

Naperville's Summer Place Theater has announced the cast of 'The Pajama Game', featuring book by George Abbott and Richard Bissell, and music and lyrics by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross.
share