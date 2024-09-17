Tennessee Playwrights Studio Presents THAT WOMAN - THE MONOLOGUE SHOW At The Elgin Fringe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tennessee Playwrights Studio will present THAT WOMAN - THE MONOLOGUE SHOW at the Elgin Fringe Festival as a stop on their 2024 Fringe Festival Tour. The show will take place at Light Lounge at Vern's - 77 S Riverside Dr, Elgin, IL 60120. Show times are: 9/26 7:30 pm, 9/27 7:30 pm, 9/28 9:00 pm, 9/29 1:00 pm. Schedule and tickets can be found at https://elginfringe.org/

The history you didn't learn in school. Broken dreams. Deportation. Murder. Courage. Resilience. That Woman - The Monologue Show is a series of stories imagined from the perspectives of women involved with President John F. Kennedy - stories that in the past have often have been dismissed or deliberately silenced, including those of Ellen Rometsch, Blaze Starr, Mimi Alford, Mary Pinchot Meyer, Judith Exner and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

Co-created by Molly Breen, director of Tennessee Playwright Studios and Angela Gimlin, COO of Inebriated Shakespeare Theater Company, along with eight fellow Nashville playwright/actors, the full production of this work originally premiered at the Darkhorse Theater in 2022 - in tandem with THAT WOMAN - THE DANCE SHOW - and was acclaimed by critics and audiences alike. Now we look forward to bringing the 60-minute festival version of the show to the Elgin Fringe Festival, with Breen directing and playing Mimi Alford alongside five local Chicago-area actors, including: Felicia Brown as Ellen Rometsch, Theresa Weiss as Blaze Starr, Alexandra Manusich as Mary Pinchot Meyer, Sydney Rene Cox as Judith Exner, and Japo Parcero as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. (See all actor bios at https://tnplaywrights.org/that-woman-fringe-tour ).

The 2024 Fringe Tour for THAT WOMAN - THE MONOLOGUE SHOW began at KC Fringe, with additional stops scheduled for Minnesota Fringe, St. Lou Fringe, Rochester Fringe, Philadelphia Fringe and Charm City Fringe.

Nominated for three Nashville First Night Awards, including Outstanding Original Work, Play and Ensemble, and winner of the National Artist of the Year (Molly Breen) at St. Lou Fringe Festival, THAT WOMAN - THE MONOLOGUE SHOW will provide a fascinating night of theatre that will have audiences discussing long after the curtain falls.

"I'm so thrilled to bring this show to the Northwest suburbs," says co-creator, director, producer and actor, Molly Breen. "I grew up in Arlington Heights, and my first role there was in 1977, as part of the musical OLIVER! with the 'Best Off Broadway Players' a community theatre company in Palatine," says Breen, "so it is especially exciting to bring a show from my Nashville theatre company back to the area where I first experienced theatre as a child. The Chicago area has such a wealth of acting talent, and I am so lucky to be able to work with Chicago-area actors to bring the stories of these women to life."

Comments