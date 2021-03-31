Teatro Vista Launches Search For New Artistic Director

Teatro Vista, Chicago's largest professional Latinx theater company and one of the country's premier Latinx arts organizations, has launched a search for its next Artistic Director.

Teatro Vista, founded in 1999, has dedicated itself to nurturing and presenting voices that explore the depth and breadth of the human experience from a Latina/o/x perspective for 30 years.

"Teatro Vista has grown to be in the vanguard of Latinx theater in the United States, a place where Latinx artists can expressively flourish and excel to the highest level of theatrical professionalism," said Teatro Vista Board President Adela Cepeda.

"We are now seeking applications from candidates who possess a deep knowledge of various Latinx communities, both culturally and within the arts industry, locally and internationally. Ultimately, we are looking for a dynamic, capable and collaborative leader who will help us build on Teatro Vista's significant accomplishments and help envision the company's future direction and growth."

The deadline to submit an application is April 23, 2021. Teatro Vista is looking to have a new artistic director in place by early July 2021.

Visit blveconsults.com/teatrovista for the full job description, including details on salary and benefits.

The search is being led by BLVE Consults, a progressive arts and culture executive search and consulting group with offices in Chicago, DC and Toronto.

i??To apply, submit a cover letter, resume, artistic statement and three references, in confidence, to TeatroVista@blveconsults.com. For more information, visit blveconsults.com.

Teatro Vista, Chicago's only Equity-affiliate Latino theater company, shares and celebrates the riches of Latinx culture with Chicago audiences. Teatro Vista's primary focus is producing new works by Latinx theatre artists and presenting classic plays featuring artists of color. Its artistic vision is shaped by the company's ensemble members, a group of multi-generational, multi-ethnic and multi- disciplinary artists.

Henry Godinez was Teatro Vista's first artistic director and guided the company during its formative years. Eddie Torres held the baton from 1996 to 2012. Ricardo Gutiérrez was Teatro Vista's artistic director for the past eight years until stepping down last fall.

Teatro Vista ensemble members include Charín Álvarez, Max Arciniega, Desmín Borges, Cheryl Lynn Bruce, Ramón Camín, Ivonne Coll, Laura Dahl, Sandra Delgado, Liza Fernández, Khanisha Foster, Cruz Gonzalez-Cadel, Isaac Gomez, Ricardo Gutiérrez, Erik Juárez, Jon Lyon, Sandra Márquez, Eddie Martinez, Salome Martinez, Joe Minoso, Ayssette Muñoz, Christina Nieves, Marvin Quijada, Tommy Rivera-Vega, Gabriel Ruíz, Nate Santana, Cecilia Suarez and co-founder Edward Torres.

Teatro Vista's Board of Directors is Adela Cepeda, President; Joan Pantsios, Secretary; and Bhuvana Badrinathan, Edgar Delgado, Kelly Jones, Julieta LaMalfa, Sylvia Lopez, Kareem Mohamednur, Carina Sanchez, Angel Torres and Jose Vasquez. Teatro Vista is supported by the Joyce Foundation, Alphawood Foundation, Paul M. Angell Family Foundation, Chicago Community Trust, The MacArthur Fund for Culture, Equity, and the Arts at the Richard H. Driehaus Foundation, Illinois Arts Council, The Shubert Foundation, The Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation, CLATA (Chicago Latino Theater Alliance), the Arts Work Fund and Vidal & Associates.

For more, visit teatrovista.org, or follow the company on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.