TWISTED MELODIES Added to Northlight Theatre's 2024-25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Northlight Theatre has announced Twisted Melodies, written and directed by Kelvin Roston Jr as the final production of the 2024-2025 season. The previously announced season opens with whimsical play with music about the romance of Marc Chagall and his poet wife Bella, The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk; followed by a new adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women by Northlight favorite Lauren Gunderson; Lloyd Suh’s funny and moving play The Heart Sellers about the Asian immigrant experience in the 1970s; and Joshua Harmon’s celebrated play Prayer for the French Republic, directed by Jeremy Wechsler in a co- production with Theater Wit.

TWISTED MELODIES

written and performed by Kelvin Roston Jr.

July 5 – August 4, 2025

Opening: Thursday, July 11, 2024

Flashback to 1979, when singer and composer Donny Hathaway was a soul music icon, known for R&B hits and his duets with Roberta Flack. This mesmerizing one-man show immerses us in a day with the brilliant artist, seeking solace in the music that has always been his salvation. Powerful renditions of songs like “More Than You’ll Ever Know,” “The Ghetto,” and “The Closer I Get to You,” illuminate the enduring power of his talent. Torn between his inspiration and his ongoing inner struggle, Hathaway grapples with his life in a gripping performance by Kelvin Roston Jr.

The previously announced 2024-2025 season includes:

The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk

by Daniel Jamieson with music by Ian Ross

September 5 – October 6, 2024

Opening: Thursday, September 12

Marc Chagall and his poet wife Bella were partners in life and in art. Their romance is immortalized in a feast of music, dance, and paintings brought-to-life, capturing the essence of a marriage that soared above the upheaval through which it endured. From their first meeting in Vitebsk, and through the Russian revolution, pogroms, and two world wars, their joy manifests in moments as vibrant and whimsical as the treasured artist’s best-known works. With a klezmer-inspired score, wistful songs, and inventive staging, Flying Lovers celebrates the inspiring life and love of an extraordinary couple.

Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women

adapted by Lauren Gunderson

from the novel by Louisa May Alcott

Directed by Georgette Verdin

November 29 – December 29, 2024

Opening: Thursday, December 5

In 19th century New England, ambitious Jo, traditional Meg, gentle Beth, and spirited Amy grow up balancing their sisterly bonds with their distinct personalities. With their father away at war, the March sisters are nurtured by their wise and selfless Marmee. In a time marked by societal expectations, their love and shared feminine strength bind them through hardships, friendships, romantic entanglements, and inevitable losses. Captivating readers for generations, this beloved classic shines in an all new stage adaptation. A timeless tale of family, resilience, and a determined young writer finding her way in the world.

The Heart Sellers

by Lloyd Suh

Directed by Helen Young

January 23 – February 23, 2025

Opening: Thursday, January 30

It’s Thanksgiving 1973, and life in the USA is lonely for recent Asian immigrants Jane and Luna, with their workaholic husbands leaving them to fend for themselves. Over sips of wine and a questionable frozen turkey, they reminisce about home and dream of spreading their wings together in the land of opportunity: disco dancing, learning to drive, and even a visit to Disneyland. Inspired by the landmark “Hart-Celler Act” which opened a new path to citizenship for people around the world, this funny and moving play gives a big-hearted voice to the Asian immigrant experience.

Prayer for the French Republic

by Joshua Harmon

Directed by Jeremy Wechsler

In a co-production with Theater Wit

April 10 – May 11, 2025

Opening: Thursday, April 17

In 1944, a Jewish couple in Paris desperately awaits news of their missing family. More than 70 years later, the couple's great-grandchildren find themselves facing the same question as their ancestors: "Are we safe?" Following five generations of a French-Jewish family, Prayer for the French Republic is a sweeping look at history, home, and the effects of an ancient hatred. Winner of the 2022 Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best New Off-Broadway Play, this celebrated work is from the author of Bad Jews and Significant Other.

Curtain times are: Wednesdays at 1:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sundays at 2:30 p.m.