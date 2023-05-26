TONY N' TINA'S WEDDING is Back in Chicago for One Weekend

Corella Productions Dinner Theatre is proud to announce the return of Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding, for one weekend only, Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24 from 5:30 - 10:30 p.m. at iO Theatre, 1501 N. Kingsbury St. Tickets are $80 and $100 (VIP) and includes tickets to the performance, dinner, dancing, wedding cake and an unforgettable party. Press are invited to attend Friday, June 23 at 5:30 p.m. A cash bar is also available and wedding guests are recommended to be 21 years of age and older. A limited number of VIP tickets with premium seating with Tony and Tina’s family are also available. Tickets at CorellaProductions.com.

Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding arrived in Chicago more than three decades ago and became one of the first interactive experiences delighting audiences over its long run. Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding is a one-of-a-kind comedy staged as a festive celebration in which the audience doesn’t just watch the show, but participates directly in the fun as members of the family or friends of the bride and groom. From the wedding ceremony to the reception, audiences join Tony and Tina’s colorful and madcap Italian-American families in a show that blurs the line between fantasy and reality. The audience members, as wedding guests, get to be a part of the celebration, partying along with the rest of Tony and Tina’s family and friends as if they have known them for years.

This inspired comedy has won over the hearts of thousands of people since the show first opened in New York City in 1988. The longest running Off-Broadway show has since enjoyed extended runs and worldwide success, with performances in over 100 cities, including Chicago as recently as 2016 and around the world.

“It is a thrill for me to be bringing Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding back to Chicago where it had a fantastic run,” said Artistic Director Patty Corella. “We have been working closely with the playwrights and I look forward to saying “Welcome to the family” and having Chicagoans join the party again with our version of this classic comedy. While there is only one weekend scheduled at this time, the hope is Tony n’ Tina‘s Wedding will be well received again and will be playing to Chicago audiences for several years to come.”