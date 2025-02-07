THE PILLOWMAN to be Presented at Astonrep Productions This Spring

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Astonrep Productions will return with the Pulitzer Prize-winning drama, THE PILLOWMAN by Martin McDonagh, directed by Derek Bertelsen, playing March 21 - April 6, 2025 at Jarvis Square Theatre, 1439 West Jarvis Avenue in Chicago.

In commemoration of the twentieth anniversary of Martin McDonagh's dark, suspenseful masterpiece, Astonrep Productions returns to produce THE PILLOWMAN. Set in an unnamed totalitarian state, THE PILLOWMAN centers on Katurian, a writer of dark, fantastical stories, who is interrogated by police officers about the gruesome murders of children that mirror the disturbing narratives in their works. As the investigation unfolds, Katurian is forced to confront the blurred line between fiction and reality, and the consequences of their own stories.

THE PILLOWMAN received the 2004 Olivier Award for Best New Play, the 2005 New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best New Foreign Play, and two Tony Awards for production design.

The Production Team for THE PILLOWMAN includes: Jeremiah Barr (scenic design), kClare McKellaston (costume design), Samantha Barr (lighting design), Michael Gussis (music composition), Bethany Hart (dialect and vocal coach) Makayla Strohmeyer (assistant director) and Shane Hogan (stage manager).

