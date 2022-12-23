THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE Comes to Metropolis Performing Arts Centre Next Year

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Preview Performances of The Legend of Georgia McBride are January 26-28, 2023; Regular Run Performances are January 28-March 4, 2023.

Dec. 23, 2022  
Metropolis Performing Arts Centre presents The Legend of Georgia McBride by Tony Award-Winning Playwright Matthew Lopez, Musical Tribute Artists and Drag Sensation Pandora Boxx on their stage this winter.

Times are tough for Elvis impersonator Casey; he's young, he's broke, his landlord's knocking at the door, and he's just found out his wife is going to have a baby. To make matters even more desperate, he is fired from his impersonating gig in a run down, small-town Florida dive bar. When bar owner Eddie brings in a struggling drag show, led by Miss Tracy Mills, to replace him, Casey finds that he has a whole lot to learn about show business - and himself. After reluctantly filling in as Edith Piaf for one of the girls, he trades his sequined jumpsuit for a sequined dress. Casey evolves his new act into a drag persona that is uniquely his, finally discovering success. This heartwarming tale explores the transformation that happens when individuality is encouraged and embraced. This music-filled, fierce, fabulous showbiz comedy celebrates finding your voice and singing your own song. Recommended for ages 15 and up.

Preview Performances of The Legend of Georgia McBride are January 26-28, 2023; Regular Run Performances are January 28-March 4, 2023; Preview Tickets are $40, Regular Run Tickets are $45 and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com. The Metropolis Box Office is currently open Monday-Saturday 12:00-4:00pm. On performances Monday through Saturday, the Box Office will remain open from noon through at least the start of the performance. On Sunday performances, the Box Office will open one hour prior to show time.

An American Sign Language performance of The Legend of Georgia McBride will be Thursday, February 2, 2023. Interpreting services are provided by 5 Star Interpreting.

The cast of The Legend of Georgia McBride includes Michael Ashford (Rexy/Jason), Raymond K. Cleveland (Miss Tracy Mills), Valerie Gorman (Eddie), Tuesdai B. Perry (Jo), and Ty Schirmer (Casey). Understudies include Elijah Newman (Casey u/s), Jeffrey David Thomas (Miss Tracy Mills u/s; Rexy/Jason u/s), and Carol Ann Walker (Jo u/s; Eddie u/s).

The Legend of Georgia McBride is written by Tony Award-Winning playwright Matthew Lopez. Director for The Legend of Georgia McBride is Donterrio Johnson. Designers are Martin Majkrak (Scenic Designer), Sam Stephen (Lighting Designer), Laurel Barrett (Sound Designer), Mia Thomas (Costume/Wig Designer), and Theresa Neumayer (Props Designer). Drag Consultation is provided by Honey West and Shaun White. Metropolis Executive Director is Brookes Ebetsch. Production staff includes Robin Hughes (Casting Director/Lead Artistic Associate), Alexis Nau (Production Manager), Kyle McDermott (Technical Director), Alex Raffini (Production Assistant), and Evan Kicman (Master Electrician/Head TOD).

Sponsors for The Legend of Georgia McBride include Season Costume Storage Sponsor: State Farm, Jennifer Burnidge CLU, CFFC; Season Paint Sponsor: Marc Poulus Painting & Decorating. Metropolis Performing Arts Centre is partially supported by grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and Ecolab Foundation.



