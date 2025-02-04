THE GOSPEL TRUTH: SECOND EDITION Celebrates Black History Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Beautiful City Project has announced the cast of THE GOSPEL TRUTH: SECOND EDITION, a Black History Month celebration. Back by popular demand from 2023, the show will feature an All-Black cast and band. The event will raise funds and awareness for the Sunshine Gospel Ministries, a Chicago organization celebrating its 120th year.

The evening will feature songs from artists such as Donald Lawrence, James Cleveland, Kirk Franklin, Donnie McClurkin, Israel Houghton, Carils L. Moody, Walter Hawkins, the Chicago Mass Choir, and many more. And while Gospel songs of course celebrate religion, there's absolutely no need to be religious to come and enjoy this phenomenal talent on display.

To be held at Chicago Theater Works in Chicago, IL, the evening will feature an all-star cast, led by Felicia P. Fields (Tony-nominee for Broadway's THE COLOR PURPLE, Jeff Award-winner for Porchlight's BLUES IN THE NIGHT), Eric Lewis (50th Anniversary National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, Jeff Award-winner for Porchlight's DREAMGIRLS), Robin DaSilva (Jeff Award-winner for Black Ensemble Theatre's Mahalia Jackson: MOVING THRU THE LIGHT), Aeriel Williams (Drury Lane's AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'), Cynthia F. Carter (Marriott's WHITE CHRISTMAS), Sharriese Hamilton (National Tour of COME FROM AWAY), Aalon Smith (Porchlight's GYPSY), Bridget Adams-King (Waterfront Playhouse's INTO THE WOODS), Marta Bady (Paramount's FROZEN), Harriet Plumpp (Court Theater's CAROLINE OR CHANGE), Brianna Johnson (Columbia College Chicago's HAIR), Juwon Tyrel Perry (Marriott's JOSEPH...), Thee Ricky Harris (Black Ensemble Theatre's THE TIME MACHINE), Gabriel Mudd (National Tour of A CHORUS LINE), Michael Davis Arnold (Music Theater Works' LEGALLY BLONDE), Isaac Roseborough (Court Theater's THE GOSPEL AT COLONUS), Matthew Hunter (Theo's GODSPELL), and Leroy Berts (Columbia College Chicago's HAIR).

Leading the band on keys is Chicago Gospel genius Maulty Jewell.

The production is Co-Created & Music Directed by Matthew Hunter and Founder & Artistic Director David Fiorello (Jeff Award-winning Music Director for Blues in the Night starring Tony-nominee Felicia P. Fields, National Tour of John Doyle's staging of Sweeney Todd, and Porchlight's Gypsy starring E. Faye Butler.).

Dr. Stephanie C. Clerge serves as Associate Producer.

