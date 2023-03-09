THE GOSPEL AT COLONUS Comes to the Court Theatre

Court Theatre - under the continuing leadership of Charles Newell, Marilyn F. Vitale Artistic Director, and Angel Ysaguirre, Executive Director - is overjoyed to present the fourth and final production of its 2022/23 season: The Gospel at Colonus. Featuring Lee Breuer's adaptation and original lyrics, adapted lyrics by Lee Breuer and Bob Telson, and music by Bob Telson, this exuberant, celebratory musical will be directed by Mark J.P. Hood and Marilyn F. Vitale Artistic Director Charles Newell, with Associate Director TaRon Patton and Associate Music Director Mahmoud Khan. The Gospel at Colonus runs May 12 - June 11, 2023 at Court Theatre, 5535 S. Ellis Ave. The press opening is Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 7:30pm.

The cast of The Gospel at Colonus includes Kelvin Roston Jr. (Oedipus); Timothy Edward Kane (Creon); Aeriel Williams (Antigone); Kai A. Ealy (Polyneices); Ariana Burks (Ismene); Mark Spates Smith (Theseus); Shari Addison (Choragos/Soloist); Eric A. Lewis (Choragos); Juwon Tyrel Perry (The Friend/Chorus); Jessica Brooke Seals (Evangelist/Chorus); Jerica Exum (Chorus); Shantina Lowe (Chorus); Isaac Ray (Chorus); Eva Ruwé (Chorus); and Cherise Thomas (Chorus).

The music team will be led by director Mark J.P. Hood, who is also serving as the production's Music Director, and Mahmoud Khan (Associate Music Director).

The creative team includes John Culbert (scenic design); Raquel Adorno (costume design); Keith Parham (lighting design); Sarah Ramos (sound design); Cristin Carole (movement design); Wenke (Coco) Huang (production dramaturg); Gabrielle Randle-Bent (Oedipus Trilogy dramaturg); Becca McCracken (casting); Kate Ocker (production stage manager); and Natalie Cohen (assistant stage manager).

Soulful and stirring, The Gospel at Colonus reimagines the story of Oedipus as the centerpiece of an African American Pentecostal church service. A redemptive celebration, this one-of-a-kind theatrical event breathes new life into a classic myth with a score of powerful gospel music. A bold collaboration from an extraordinary team of artists led by Mark J.P. Hood and Charles Newell, The Gospel at Colonus builds upon the strengths and experiences of its artists to bring this smash hit to life with new clarity on Chicago's South Side.

Individual tickets are on sale now. Tickets are available by calling the Box Office at (773) 753-4472, or online at CourtTheatre.org.