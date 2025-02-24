THE CAVE Extended at A Red Orchid Theatre Through Late March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A Red Orchid Theatre is extending the World Premiere of Ensemble Member Sadieh Rifai’s THE CAVE, directed by Alex Mallory. Originally slated to close March 16, 2025, the production extends through March 23, 2025 on the theatre’s stage at 1531 N. Wells St. Tickets ($35 - $55) are on sale now, with tickets for the newly-added performances going on sale Tuesday, February 25 at 12 p.m., at .

Amidst breaking news of the first Gulf War, tragedy forces a Palestinian-American family to move from Las Vegas to Columbus, Ohio, upending their lives. Jamil struggles to hold himself and his family together as the world becomes unbalanced and terror can no longer be buried behind closed doors. Sadieh Rifai’s thriller of a new play examines how a family across cultures and generations leans into love and humor in the face of global turmoil and a fracturing American dream.

Kirsten Fitzgerald, H. Adoni Esho, Aaliyah Montana, Ashley Neal, Omer Abbas Salem, Guy Van Swearingen, Natalie West, and John Judd continue in their roles throughout the extension. The role of Noor is played through the original run by Milla Liss; Iman Kamel steps into the role for the extension from March 20 - 23.

Iman Kamel [she/her] is an Egyptian-American actor from Chicago. Most recently she could be seen in Bramble Theatre’s Festival of Unfinished Work, Continental Split (Tubi Original), Golden Thread Productions’ staged reading of Alaa: A Family Trilogy, and Arabia! Arabia! with the Plagiarists. This summer, Iman finished her Masters at Northwestern University where her thesis “Decolonization and French Language in Maghrebian Literature” won the Distinguished Thesis Award for Literature.

Comments