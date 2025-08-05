THE BEST IS YET TO COME: SEAN ALLAN KRILL SINGS TONY BENNETT is Coming to Marriott Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Marriott Theatre and Artists Lounge Live will welcome Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill (JAGGED LITTLE PILL, PARADE) to Marriott Theatre on September 15 and 16 for THE BEST IS YET TO COME: Sean Allan Krill SINGS Tony Bennett.

In a moving concert composed of personal stories and unforgettable songs, Broadway star Krill commemorates the artistry and humanitarian spirit that made Bennett one of the most celebrated crooners of all time.

Backed by a stellar jazz band, Krill will perform such Bennett standards as "Fly Me To The Moon," "Because of You," "Rags to Riches," "Stranger in Paradise," "The Way You Look Tonight," and Bennett’s signature hit "I Left My Heart in San Francisco." Krill will be remembered by Marriott Theatre audiences for his roles in HONEYMOON IN VEGAS, BRIGADOON, and many others.



