 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE BEST IS YET TO COME: SEAN ALLAN KRILL SINGS TONY BENNETT is Coming to Marriott Theatre

The performance will take place on September 15 And 16.

By: Aug. 05, 2025
THE BEST IS YET TO COME: SEAN ALLAN KRILL SINGS TONY BENNETT is Coming to Marriott Theatre Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Marriott Theatre and Artists Lounge Live will welcome Grammy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill (JAGGED LITTLE PILL, PARADE) to Marriott Theatre on September 15 and 16 for THE BEST IS YET TO COME: Sean Allan Krill SINGS Tony Bennett.

In a moving concert composed of personal stories and unforgettable songs, Broadway star Krill commemorates the artistry and humanitarian spirit that made Bennett one of the most celebrated crooners of all time.

Backed by a stellar jazz band, Krill will perform such Bennett standards as "Fly Me To The Moon," "Because of You," "Rags to Riches," "Stranger in Paradise," "The Way You Look Tonight," and Bennett’s signature hit "I Left My Heart in San Francisco." Krill will be remembered by Marriott Theatre audiences for his roles in HONEYMOON IN VEGAS, BRIGADOON, and many others.
 
 




Don't Miss a Chicago News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos