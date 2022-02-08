Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Feb. 8, 2022  

TAPESTRY UNRAVELED: THE MUSIC OF CAROLE KING Announced At Metropolis

Singer Tina Naponelli pays tribute to a musical icon in Tapestry Unraveled: The Music of Carole King at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre March 24, 2022.

Hailed as one of the most successful and talented female pop artists, Carole King has carved out an iconic place in music history. Singer Tina Naponelli has captured the true essence of Carole King and brings to you a unique and unforgettable tribute experience. Tina's powerful voice and soulful dedication pay homage to the iconic Queen of Pop. Together, with her bold 5-piece band, they create impressive renditions of "Feel the Earth Move," "Chains," "You've Got a Friend" and many more Carole King favorites.

COVID Protocols: All patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination (along with a photo ID) in order to enter the theatre, or show proof of a negative covid test as well as wear a mask while in the theatre. For more information on covid protocols visit Metropolis' website.

Metropolis thanks you in advance for helping to provide the safest environment possible for the return to live indoor entertainment.

Tapestry Unraveled: The Music of Carole King will be held Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com. The Metropolis Box Office is currently open Monday-Saturday 12:00-4:00pm. On performances Monday through Saturday, the Box Office will remain open from noon through at least the start of the performance. On Sunday performances, the Box Office will open one hour prior to show time.


