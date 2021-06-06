Summer Programming Announced for Chicago Music and Acting Academy

In-person or online summer theatre camps and intensives! Classes for grades 1-12 as well as our Pre-Professional Intensive for post-high school students.

Rising Stars: Broadway Bound

Monday - Friday 9:00 - 4:00 p.m.

July 12 - 16 $325

Students entering grades 6 - 8

In this one-week camp, students will continue to develop their musical theatre performance skills, while creating an original piece of theatre. Our ensemble will devise and develop new works as they hone their acting, singing, and dancing abilities with inspiration from our favorite Broadway classics. This class pairs great with the Silver Screen Singers class!

*Price includes camp tee shirt

Junior Players: Dream Weavers

Monday - Friday 9:00 - 12:00 p.m.

July 12 - 16 $185

Students entering grades 1 - 5

In this one-week camp, each student will learn about the building blocks of performance, while using their creativity to travel to amazing new worlds! Inspired by the magic of our dreams, we will explore how actors use the skills of their craft to bring characters to life, while using our imaginations to create original narratives. This class pairs well with our Treasure Hunters class!

*Price includes camp tee shirt

Pre-Professional Musical Theatre Intensive

Monday - Friday 9:00 - 4:00 p.m.

July 19 - 30 $750

Ages 18 + audition required. More information at downstagearts.org/summer-intensive

In partnership with Downstage Arts, this two-week musical theatre intensive will allow actors to hone their craft and stretch their artistic muscles in a space that is about exploring, discovering and honoring each student's unique voice. Students can expect private voice lessons, acting classes, acting the song classes, dance classes, specialty masterclasses, and workshops with industry professionals! Letâs celebrate that artists are lifelong students as we all continue growing together!

Musical Theatre Intensive

Monday - Friday 9:00 - 4:00 p.m.

July 26- August 6 $750

Students entering grades 9 - 12

In this two-week intensive, students will receive specialized guidance on what it takes to be a musical theatre artist, including acting, singing, and dancing, with particular focus on being a whole artist and exploring your unique voice. This session will include private voice instruction and individual coachings, as well as masterclasses and workshops with professional actors, casting directors, and musical theatre professionals.

*Price includes camp tee shirt

Junior Players: Treasure Hunters

Monday - Friday 9:00 - 12:00 p.m.

August 2 - August 6 $185

Students entering grades 1 - 5

In this one-week camp, each student will learn about the building blocks of performance, while using their creativity to travel to amazing new worlds! Inspired by the stories of fantastic journeys in search of rare treasures, we will explore how actors use the skills of their craft to bring characters to life, while using our imaginations to create original narratives. This class pairs well with our Dream Weavers class!

*Price includes camp tee shirt

Rising Stars: Silver Screen Singers

Monday - Friday 9:00 - 4:00 p.m.

August 9 - August 13 $325

Students entering grades 6 - 8

In this one-week camp, students will continue to develop their musical theatre performance skills, while creating an original piece of theatre. Our ensemble will devise and develop new works as they hone their acting, singing, and dancing abilities with inspiration from our favorite stage-to-screen adaptations. This class pairs well with our Broadway Bound class!

*Price includes camp tee shirt

Click HERE to register