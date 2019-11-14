Strawdog Theatre's HERSHEL AND THE HANUKKAH GOBLINS To Play Temple Har Zion

Strawdog Theatre Company is pleased to bring its holiday hit HERSHEL AND THE HANUKKAH GOBLINS to Temple Har Zion, 1040 N. Harlem Ave. in River Forest for four performances only, playing December 15 & 22, 2019. Tickets ($18.50 children 12 & under, $24 adults) are currently available at www.wsthz.org.

Based on the award-winning book by Eric Kimmel, the family classic features book and adaptation by ensemble member Michael Dailey*, music and lyrics by Jacob Combs, direction by Lauren Katz and music direction by Yair Farkas.

Will Hershel of Ostropool outsmart the goblins who haunt the old synagogue so that villagers can celebrate Hanukkah? In this stage adaptation of the Caldecott Honor-winning book, the story comes to life with music and a little bit of magic for families of all ages to enjoy.

The cast includes Sarah Bacinich (Sara), Brianna Joy Ford (Tina), Cohen Kraus (Sammy), Jack Morsovillo (Hershel), Josh Pennington (Max) and Leo Zhu (Al). Understudies: Jessamyn Fitzpatrick, Caroline Kidwell and Narciso Lobo.

The production team includes Evan Frank (scenic and props design), Elle Erickson (costume design), Benjamin Carne (lighting design), Hannah Foerschler (sound design) and Kendra Williams (stage manager).





