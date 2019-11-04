Strawdog Theatre Company Loses Current Home in Chicago's Northcenter Neighborhood

Strawdog Theatre Company today announced it must exit its current home at 1802 W. Berenice Ave. in Chicago's Northcenter neighborhood at the end of March 2020. The company has leased the space since 2017, after losing its 25-year home at 3829 N. Broadway in Lake View.

In a statement, Board President Jennifer Nelson remarked, "For the second time in four years, we are losing our theater to development. Our building and the lot on Berenice are being sold and we must be out by March 31. While we have loved being a center for the arts in Chicago, after losing our long-term home and now this short-term home, the Strawdog Board of Directors has decided to take a break from managing and maintaining our own space. Our plan is to find a black box performance space where we can contract a residency for a minimum of three years, beginning in Fall 2020 for our 33rd season."

Strawdog's current production THE EFFECT runs through November 23 at the existing space, 1802 W. Berenice. Upcoming productions of HERSHEL AND THE HANUKKAH GOBLINS (December 7 - 29, 2019) and THIRST (January 9 - February 15, 2020) will also be staged at 1802 W. Berenice. The final production of the company's 32nd season, WELCOME TO KEENE, NEW HAMPSHIRE (April 16 - May 30, 2020), will move to Filament Theatre, 4041 N. Milwaukee in Chicago.

In addition, TUTA Theatre will stage HEDDA GABLER at 1802 W. Berenice from February 25 - March 29, 2020, before the space closes.

Since its founding in 1988, Strawdog Theatre Company has offered Chicagoland the premiere storefront theatre experience and garnered numerous Non-Equity Jeff Awards with its commitment to ensemble acting and an immersive design approach. The celebrated Company develops new work, re-imagines the classics, melds music with theatre, asks provocative questions and delivers their audience the unexpected.

Strawdog Theatre Company is supported in part by The Alphawood Foundation, The Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation, the Illinois Arts Council Agency, The MacArthur Funds for Arts & Culture at The Richard H. Driehaus Foundation and the Northcenter Chamber of Commerce.





