Strawdog Theatre Company Announces Casting for HERSHEL AND THE HANUKKAH GOBLINS

Strawdog Theatre Company has announced casting for its return engagement of the family-friendly holiday hit HERSHEL AND THE HANUKKAH GOBLINS, playing December 7 - 29, 2019 at 1802 W. Berenice Ave. in Chicago's Northcenter neighborhood.

The cast includes Sarah Bacinich, Brianna Joy Ford, Cohen Kraus, Jack Morsovillo, Josh Pennington and Leo Zhu. Understudies: Jessamyn Fitzpatrick, Caroline Kidwell and Narciso Lobo

Based on the award-winning book by Eric Kimmel, the family classic features book and adaptation by ensemble member Michael Dailey*, music and lyrics by Jacob Combs, direction by Lauren Katz and music direction by Yair Farkas. Tickets are currently available at www.strawdog.org. The press opening is Sunday, December 8 at 1 pm.

Will Hershel of Ostropool outsmart the goblins who haunt the old synagogue so that villagers can celebrate Hanukkah? In this stage adaptation of the Caldecott Honor-winning book, the story comes to life with music and a little bit of magic for families of all ages to enjoy.

Comments Strawdog Artistic Director Leda Hoffmann, "I'm thrilled to bring back Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins to Strawdog this season. Hershel captures the imagination, joy and theatricality central to Strawdog's work in a story great for audiences young and old. It is a privilege to bring this well-loved tale to Chicago audiences during the holiday season."

The production team to date includes Evan Frank (scenic and props design), Elle Erickson (costume design) and Hannah Foerschler (sound design).

*Denotes Strawdog ensemble member

Tickets: Previews $20 adults, $15 children/seniors. Regular run $25 adults, $20 children/seniors. Family of four discount - 10% off a purchase of four tickets. Group discounts available. Tickets are currently available at www.strawdog.org. Half price rush and student tickets available at every performance and other discounts available. Call (773) 644-1380 for details.





