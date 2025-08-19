Steppenwolf Theatre Unveils LookOut's Fall 2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As Steppenwolf Theatre Company proudly launches its 50th Anniversary Season, the LookOut Series is returning with quintessentially-Chicago stories.

Highlights include the return of multi-hyphenate artist Tony Fitzpatrick with a multimedia performance celebrating the release of his latest book. This three-week performance, titled The Sun at the End of the Road, traces Fitzpatrick’s career and personal journey.

In November, Black chamber music collective D-Composed presents three performances as a part a curatorial residency in the 1700 Theater. The series, titled Our Stage, highlights the history of Black theater in Chicago, as well as an exploration of Black hair and a showcase of Black composers in the D-Composed Ensemble. Cheryl Lynn Bruce and Shani Crowe appear as guest artists for this presentation of chamber music that coincides with Steppenwolf’s production of Amadeus.

And longtime Steppenwolf partner Teatro Vista Productions brings a work-in-progress character-driven solo show investigating modern masculinity, featuring Tommy Rivera-Vega. All this, plus a solo show from Tania Richard and a celebration of the Chicago theatre community from Maggie Andersen, round out a jam-packed Fall season for the LookOut Series, manifesting Steppenwolf’s ongoing commitment to supporting and showcasing local artists.

The full Lookout Fall 2025 Season (in chronological order):

Black Girl from a White Suburb By Tania Richard Dates: Friday, October 3 & Saturday,

October 4 at 8 pm

Ticket Price: $23

Description: With a blend of cautionary tales, antiracist provocation and humor, Tania Richard takes on the leading role in a culture that often relegates Black women to supporting characters.

The Sun at the End of the Road

Dispatches, Poems, Collages, Etchings and Drawings by Tony Fitzpatrick

Directed by Marika Mashburn

Dates: Thursday, October 16 – Sunday, November 2; Thursdays – Saturdays at 8 pm, Sundays at 3:30 pm

Ticket Price: $25

Description: Tony Fitzpatrick returns to Steppenwolf for an event in celebration of the publication of his latest book of dispatches, poems, etchings, drawings and collages. This event incorporates music, spoken word, conversation and projection, and navigates Tony's life as an artist and appreciator of nature, dogs, birds, people and the city of Chicago.

No Stars in Jefferson Park

An Evening of Storytelling and Celebration

From Maggie Andersen with special guests

Date: Tuesday, October 28 at 8 pm

Ticket Price: $23

Description: Maggie Andersen's new book No Stars in Jefferson Park is a testament to lifelong friendship, a love letter to Chicago and a profound coming-of-age story about the pain and necessity of putting yourself first. Join Maggie and local theater artists featured in the book for the celebratory launch of No Stars in Jefferson Park and an evening of storytelling and creative church.

D-Composed: Our Stage

A Curatorial Residency

Dates: Thursday, November 6 & Saturday, November 8 at 8 pm; Sunday, November 9 at 7 pm

Description: Our Stage is a three night presentation of chamber music ensemble D-Composed’s exploration and examination of the multifaceted ways in which Black expression comes to life. Grounded in the ethos that blackness is not a monolith, the ensemble explores themes of storytelling, hair and a wide range of compositions with the music of Black composers serving as the heartbeat of each work.

Our Stage Night One:

An Ode to Black Theater

Featuring Cheryl Lynn Bruce

Date: Thursday, November 6 at 8 pm

Ticket Price: $28

Description: A musical ode to Chicago's Black Theater History told through monologues, poetry and the music of Black composers featuring acclaimed Chicago theater legend, actor and director Cheryl Lynn Bruce.

Our Stage Night Two:

An Ode to Black Hair

Featuring Shani Crowe

Date: Saturday, November 8 at 8 pm

Ticket Price: $28

Description: Continued exploration of an in-progress piece around hair and identity in collaboration with interdisciplinary artist, Shani Crowe.

Our Stage Night Three:

D-Composed Plays D-Composed

Date: Sunday, November 9 at 7 pm

Ticket Price: $28

Description: The ensemble plays each other's compositions, celebrating music that speaks to the unique personalities and ways of expression of each ensemble member.

D-Composed Executive & Artistic Director Kori Coleman comments, “It’s an honor to partner once again with Steppenwolf’s Theater’s LookOut Series. Steppenwolf has always given us the space to push boundaries and experiment with our work, while also providing us with the opportunity to amplify Black artists. The multifaceted nature of black identity has always been integral to our work, and we look forward to developing and presenting programming that reflects the expansiveness of our culture.”

Teatro Vista Productions Presents:

In Process: God Complex

By Gabriel Ruiz

Co-created and Directed by Lorena Diaz

Starring Tommy Rivera-Vega with special guest appearances

Dates: Friday, November 21 & Saturday, November 22 at 8 pm

Ticket Price: $33

Description: Power and panic. Strength and collapse. Fear and violence. Teatro Vista Productions presents a kaleidoscope of characters delving into the mire of modern masculinity told by one of Chicago’s premier performers. God Complex is a new work in development by TVP as part of their In Process Series.