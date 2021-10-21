Steppenwolf Names its New In-The-Round Theater and Education Center

Steppenwolf Theatre Company has announced the name of its new, in-the-round theater and education center, The Chicago Tribune reports. The center will be called the "Liz and Eric Lefkofsky Arts and Education Center," named after Steppenwolf's major donors. Eric Lefkofsky is a co-founder of Groupon and the technology company Tempus, and is one of Chicago's wealthiest residents. He serves as chairman of the Steppenwolf board of trustees.

The actual theater will be named the "Ensemble Theater in Honor of Helen Zell." Zell is a longtime arts benefactor in Chicago, and the wife of Sam Zell, a successful real estate investor.

Read more on The Chicago Tribune.

According to a press release from earlier this year, the new building is designed by world-renowned architect Gordon Gill of Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture (AS+GG) with theater design and acoustics by Charcoalblue.

The transformed Steppenwolf campus will change the way Chicagoans and visitors experience the company's cutting-Edge Theater with a new 400-seat Round Theater-one of its kind in Chicago-an education center, breathtaking city views, and new bars for community and socializing.