Steep Theatre Is Extending Run of Lucy Kirkwood's MOSQUITOES

Steep Theatre is extending the run of Lucy Kirkwood's Mosquitoes through November 16, adding four more chances to catch this beautifully performed and powerful show. Inside the Large Hadron Collider, two high-energy particle beams travel at close to the speed of light before being forced to collide. Outside, two sisters run on an ideological collision course that threatens to upend the fragile gravity holding their family together. Lucy Kirkwood's Mosquitoes is an intergenerational look at the gulf between decisions and their consequences.

Steep Theatre began its 19th season and opened its first production as an Equity theatre in October with the U.S. premiere of Olivier Award-winner Lucy Kirkwood's Mosquitoes, directed by Jaclynn Jutting. Kirkwood won the 2014 Olivier Award for Best New Play for her Chimerica, and her play The Children enjoyed a well-received run at Steppenwolf this past spring. This production marks Steep's first venture with the playwright, as well as with director Jutting, a long-time friend of the company.

Mosquitoes will feature Upasna Barath, Richard Costes, Alexander Stuart, Meg Thalken, Elle Walker, and Steep Company Members Cindy Marker (Linda, Birdland), Peter Moore (Pomona, Linda), Amber Sallis (Pomona, Birdland), and Julia Siple (The Life and Sort of Death of Eric Argyle, A Small Fire). Costes was last seen at Steep in the 2016 production of Simon Stephens' Wastwater. Barath, Stuart, Thalken, and Walker make their Steep debuts in Mosquitoes.

For more information visit: www.steeptheatre.com





