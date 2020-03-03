Snoop Dogg & Twista To Play Aurora's RiverEdge Park July 19

Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg with Special Guest Twista, and Chicago's own Poi Dog Pondering, are two new shows announced today for Aurora's Thomas J. Weisner RiverEdge Park.

Snoop Dogg at RiverEdge is a highlight of Chicago's summer 2020 concert season, fo' shizzle.

He's L.A.'s #1 hip-hop icon and the wildly popular multi-platinum artist behind such chart-toppers as "Gin & Juice," "Who Am I? (What's My Name?)," "Nuthin' But a 'G' Thang," "Drop it Like It's Hot," "Sensual Seduction" and more.

Snoop, joined by Chicago's original fast-rapper Twista, will perform one-night-only Sunday, July 19, along the banks of the beautiful Fox River in downtown Aurora. Gates open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45-$70. This show will have adult content.

If you didn't get a chance to see Poi Dog Pondering at RiverEdge last summer, don't miss your chance to experience their soul-lifting celebration of life, humanity and love, Saturday, August 22 in their only Chicago concert this summer.

Three decades and going, 15 band members deep, and Poi Dog is stronger than ever. Their unique blend of orchestral, rock and dance music influences shine through with their ever-present irreverence to stylistic conformity. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $30 through May 31, $40 starting June 1.

Both shows go on sale today, Tuesday, March 3 at 7:15 p.m. online only at RiverEdgeAurora.com. Phone and in-person sales start Wednesday, March 18 at 10 a.m. For tickets and information, visit RiverEdgeAurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, or stop by RiverEdge Park's satellite box office at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Saturday.

RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway St., in downtown Aurora, is a beautiful outdoor concert venue that serves up live music, delicious food, cool beverages and a great time, all overlooking downtown Aurora and the beautiful Fox River. Seating is provided for reserved tickets. Bag chairs are allowed in the general admission area.

Aurora Mayor Richard C. Irvin announced both concerts at tonight's annual State of the City address. Irvin pointed out how presenting a diverse slate of live entertainment at RiverEdge Park and Paramount Theatre is successfully revitalizing the central business district in downtown Aurora. The RiverEdge Park 2020 Season is sponsored by Dunham Fund, Bud Light Music and City of Aurora.





