Skokie Theatre to Present AN EVENING OF LOVE SONGS WITH PASCALE M. TROUILLOT

Chicagoland singer Pascale M. Trouillot will perform an eclectic blend of music ranging from familiar show tunes to Jazz and Pop standards at the Skokie Theatre in Love Songs From Broadway, Jazz and Pop: An Evening of Love Songs with Pascale M. Trouillot February 14, 2022.

Pascale M. Trouillot is a local singer/actress based out of the Chicagoland Area with a strong background in musical theatre. Born and raised in the Midwest, she tapped into her love of music at an early age and has been performing since grade school. Some of her favorite roles include: Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspray, Mother Abbess in The Sound of Music, Sara's Friend in Ragtime, Muzzy in Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Narrator in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and Sister Hubert in Nunsense. Whether singing at a wedding, a benefit, or performing in a musical, words can not explain the feeling of enjoyment she gets from sharing her gift with others.

Perfectly timed for Valentine's Day, Love Songs from Broadway, Jazz and Pop: An Evening of Love Songs with Pascale M. Trouillot, is an eclectic blend of music ranging from familiar Showtunes, to Jazz and Pop standards, all telling stories of love. Featuring an acoustic quartet, this show will have you singing along to some of your favorite classics. You don't want to miss this one-night event!

February 14, 2022

7:30 PM

Tickets: $25

Call (847) 677-7761 or purchase online at www.skokietheatre.org

Skokie Theatre | 7924 Lincoln Avenue | Skokie, IL 60077