Single Tickets to Six Shows in the 23-24 Ameren Illinois Broadway in Peoria Series Available This Week

The American Theatre Guild has announced that single tickets to six shows in the 23–24 AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA SERIES will go on sale Friday, September 29, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Single tickets can be purchased at Click Here and PeoriaCivicCenter.com. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org. All engagements will be held at the Peoria Civic Center.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS

Nov. 28–29, 2023

Peoria Civic Center

Inspired by the Tony Award-nominated hit musical, Million Dollar Quartet, this holiday reimagining once again brings together soon to be legends, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley for a musical holiday celebration featuring a nostalgic string of chart-topping favorites.

This brand-new musical is inspired by the true story of the momentous homecoming in December 1956 of rock ‘n’ roll newcomers, and soon to be legends, as they reflect on Christmases past and contemplate Christmases present and yet-to-come at a moment when no one knew if rock ‘n’ roll was a fad or a revolution.

COMPLEXIONS CONTEMPORARY BALLET – “WOKE” & “LOVE ROCKS” (SEASON ADD-ON)

Jan. 30, 2024

Peoria Civic Center

Hailed as “game changing” by London’s The Guardian and a “matchless American dance company” by the Philadelphia Inquirer, COMPLEXIONS transcends dance tradition through a groundbreaking approach to the art. Founded in 1994 by Master Choreographer Dwight Rhoden and the legendary dancer Desmond Richardson, COMPLEXIONS blends methods, styles and cultures by fusing classical and contemporary ballet, hip-hop, jazz, and modern techniques, resulting in a continually evolving form of dance that reflects the movement of our world — and all its cultures — as an interrelated whole.

The company has performed at every major venue and many festivals throughout the United States and across the globe, in total over 22 countries on 6 continents. These include Australia, Bermuda, Brazil, Egypt, Estonia, Germany, Greece, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Korea, Latvia, Lithuania, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, and Ukraine.

“WOKE,” is a physical reaction to the daily news. A bold and dynamic socially conscious one act ballet featuring the full company that examines our humanity in conjunction with today’s political climate. This work is inspired by the enlightened awareness and challenging moral compass of today’s generation.

“LOVE ROCKS” is set to music by the iconic Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter, Lenny Kravitz. It is an ode to love, humanity, diversity, and an invitation for us to come together.

MEAN GIRLS

Feb. 21–22, 2024

Peoria Civic Center

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and original director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

New York Magazine cheers, “MEAN GIRLS delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery.” USA Today says, “We’ll let you in on a little secret, because we’re such good friends: GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!”

MALEVO (SEASON ADD-ON)

March 26, 2024

Peoria Civic Center

MALEVO - the “South American Sensation” - was created by director, choreographer, and dancer, Matías Jaime. The Company has re-envisioned the Argentine dance of Malambo; taking what is a traditional Argentinian folkloric dance performed originally by Gauchos of the Pampas region and elevating it to a modern, avant-garde, and transgressive vision. While maintaining the great virility and dexterity of Malambo, the Company has elevated this traditional dance by fusing its classic technique with other styles such as Flamenco, and incorporating live percussion onstage.

Set to a pulsating rhythm of drums, the choreography combines the use of boleadoras, a leather and stone hunting tool used by Gauchos, with fast leg movements, energetic zapateados (stomping), and quick cepillados (“brushing”/”scrubbing”). This exciting and dynamic troupe of men has created a performance that not only pushes the Malambo style beyond its limits but gives audiences an extraordinary visual and sensory experience unlike any other.

After being named “Cultural Ambassador of the National Identity of Argentina,” MALEVO has achieved numerous successes, including performances in Las Vegas, New York, Dubai, Paris, Qatar, Saint Petersburg, Canada, London, and Moscow. They’ve also been featured in special presentations with Latin pop star Ricky Martin, Cirque du Soleil, a year-long season of performances at Universal Studios Japan and reached the semi-finalists on the hit television show “America’s Got Talent.” MALEVO is thrilled to bring their show to the Peoria Civic Center!

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

April 16–17, 2024

Peoria Civic Center

Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage. Originally staged by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.

With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’, ‘Gethsemane’ and ‘Superstar’.

THE CHER SHOW

June 4–5, 2024

Peoria Civic Center

Superstars come and go. Cher is forever. For six straight decades, only one unstoppable force has flat-out dominated popular culture - breaking down barriers, pushing boundaries and letting nothing and no one stand in her way. THE CHER SHOW is the Tony Award®-winning musical of her story, and it’s packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon.

THE CHER SHOW is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy®, an Oscar®, an Emmy®, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical that will have audiences dancing in the aisles!

Please note: BroadwayInPeoria.com, Ticketmaster.com, and the Peoria Civic Center Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 23–24 AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.