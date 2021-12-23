Shattered Globe Theatre Announces RASHEEDA SPEAKIN

Shattered Globe Theatre has announced a revival of Chicago writer Joel Drake Johnson's Rasheeda Speaking, directed by SGT Associate Artistic Director AmBer D. Montgomery. This comedy-turned-social thriller about workplace racism will play February 25 - April 9, 2022 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. Tickets go on sale Monday, January 3 at www.sgtheatre.org, by calling (773) 975-8150 or in person at the Theater Wit Box Office. The press opening is Monday, February 28 at 7:30 pm.

Rasheeda Speaking will feature Ensemble Members Daria Harper*, Deanna Reed-Foster* and Drew Schad* with Barbara Roeder Harris.

Whether it's the doctor's inability to remember her name, or the toxic fumes radiating from the Xerox machine and lab next door, Dr. Williams' office is not made for Jaclyn. As the only Black woman in the office, Jaclyn is determined to keep her job. But when Dr. Williams promotes her White co-worker, Ileen, and asks her to spy on their only Black co-worker, Jaclyn has her work cut out for her. Fueled by a fear of difference and looming racial uprising, how far will Jaclyn, Ileen and Dr. Williams go?

Comments SGT Producing Artistic Producer Sandy Shinner, "Shattered Globe is celebrating playwright Joel Drake Johnson with this revival of his workplace thriller Rasheeda Speaking. In the fall of 2019, shortly before Joel's death in early 2020, I told him we would commit to producing this revival with Deanna Reed-Foster as Jaclyn, and he was thrilled. In the world premiere production at Rivendell Theater in 2013, Deanna was cast as the understudy and Joel could always hear her voice as Jaclyn. Now, almost 10 years later, the play will resonate differently, and I am thrilled that SGT's Associate Artistic Director AmBer Montgomery is directing this new production with a powerhouse design team. Rasheeda Speaking is sure to entertain and challenge our audiences."

The production team includes Scott Penner (scenic design), Rea Brown (costume design), Jackie Fox (lighting design), Christopher Kriz+ (sound designer), Persephone Lawrence-Wescott (props design), Judy Anderson* (executive production manager), Richie Vavrina (production manager), Johnnie Schleyler (technical director) and Tina M. Jach (production stage manager).



Please note: Theater Wit currently requires all audience members to wear masks and to provide proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test within 48 hours of curtain time. All cast and crew members are fully vaccinated. For additional information on COVID safety guidelines and Theater's Wit's ticket refund policy, visit www.theaterwit.org.

*Denotes SGT Ensemble Member +Denotes SGT Artistic Associate