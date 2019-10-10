Shakespeare Project Of Chicago Presents Free Performances Of HAMLET

The Shakespeare Project of Chicago kicks off its 25th Theatrical Reading Season with free performances of Shakespeare's great revenge tragedy HAMLET, PRINCE OF DENMARK, running Oct. 11-19, 2019, at eight Chicago-area venues, including a new venue for this season, the Des Plaines Public Library.

In the greatest play ever written by the world's greatest dramatist, Hamlet returns to Denmark from his university studies to mourn the death of his father, who died two months earlier. His uncle Claudius has now married Hamlet's mother, Gertrude. Suddenly, the ghost of his father appears to Hamlet and tells him that Claudius poisoned him. Hamlet vows to avenge his father's murder.

J.R. Sullivan directs a cast that includes Chloe Baldwin (Fortinbras/Ensemble), Josh Carpenter (Hamlet), Adrianne Cury (Gertrude), Matt Gall (Rosencrantz/Ensemble), Peter Garino (Polonius/Ensemble), Warren Jackson (Guildenstern/Ensemble), Callie Johnson (Ophelia), James Konicek (Ghost/Gravedigger), Daniel Millhouse (Osric/Ensemble), Zlatomir Moldovanski (Laertes/Ensemble), Bryan Wakefield (Claudius), Leica Wilde (Musician) and Sara Williams (Horatio/Ensemble). Julia Gorban and Chris Farrell, Jr., are the understudies.

The production features sound design and additional music by George Zahora. Andi Muriel is the assistant director and Emma Linder is the dramaturg.

HAMLET, PRINCE OF DENMARK is presented in memory of David Bevington.

The Shakespeare Project of Chicago's theatrical readings are fully staged, book-in-hand performances featuring members of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

Admission is free and seating is limited. All performances are preceded by an introduction to the play that commences 15 minutes prior to curtain.

Performance schedule

-Friday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m., Niles-Maine District Library, 6960 W. Oakton St., Niles (registration required, 847-663-1234, register)

-Saturday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m., Newberry Library, 60 W. Walton St., Chicago (registration required, register)

-Sunday, Oct. 13 at 2 p.m., The Highland Park Public Library, 494 Laurel Ave., Highland Park

-Monday, Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m., Vernon Area Public Library, 300 Olde Half Day Rd., Lincolnshire (registration required, 847-634-3650, register)

-Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m., Mount Prospect Public Library, 10 S. Emerson St., Mount Prospect (registration required, 847-253-5675, register)

-Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 6:30 p.m., Des Plaines Public Library, 1501 Ellinwood St., Des Plaines (registration required, 847-376-2788, register)

-Thursday, Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m., Elmhurst Public Library, 125 S. Prospect Ave., Elmhurst (registration required, 630-279-8696, register)

-Saturday, Oct. 19 at 2 p.m., The Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette

Please note: The Wilmette performance has changed to Oct. 19.

The Shakespeare Project's 25th Theatrical Reading Season, composed solely of works by Shakespeare, will continue in January with RICHARD III, directed by Artistic Director Peter Garino. In February, Associate Artistic Director Michelle Shupe will direct ROMEO AND JULIET. One of Shakespeare's "problem plays," MEASURE FOR MEASURE, directed by Erin Sloan in her Project directorial debut, will conclude the season in May.

For more information, visit www.shakespeareprojectchicago.org





