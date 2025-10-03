SINGIN' IN THE RAIN Comes to The Beverly Theatre Guild

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Beverly Theatre Guild will present the beloved classic Singin’ in the Rain on October 17-19, 2025. This widely adored story explores drama surrounding Hollywood’s transition from silent films to talkies while entertaining audiences with Golden Age glamour, tantalizing tap dance, and a love story hopeless romantics can only dream of. Not only can audiences look forward to laughing at famous comedic one-liners from the film, hearing a beautiful live orchestra play some of film’s greatest love songs, and watching the physical comedy of the widely adored scenes like “Make ‘Em Laugh,” but they can also rest assured that there will be precipitation in the forecast. That’s right: every performance it will rain on the Baer Theater stage for the Act One finale!

Fred Eberle of Oak Lawn is no stranger to the director’s seat. Eberle has a long list of directing credits to his name, both with BTG and other surrounding community theatres. He also is well acquainted of what like is life from the actor’s perspective having spent over a year and a half in the original production of Do Black Patent Leather Shoes Really Reflect Up?

This first show of BTG’s 2025-26 Season is being produced by Camika Harding (Oak Lawn), Jean Friend (Alsip), and Katie Regalado (Beverly). Ready to help douse the audience with a pleasant sprinkle of fun is the rest of the creative team, featuring Sheilah O’Grady (Orland Park) as Assistant Director, Sharon Mason (Ashburn) and Michael Barr-Schinzel (Beverly) as Co-Music Directors, and Erin Soko (Rodgers Park) as Choreographer.

The act consists of a triple-threat storm of both BTG darlings as well as talent working with BTG for the very first time. Starring in the lead roles are Eric Freitas (Andersonville) as Don Lockwood, Ryan Roetker (Orland Park) as Cosmo Brown, Nora Wragg (Lansing) as Kathy Selden, and Jen Lenihan (Oak Lawn) as Lina Lamont. Additionally, Kelli Mason (Oak Lawn) will play the role of Dora Bailey, announcing the show’s movie stars Joanna Ziarko (Garfield Ridge) as Zelda Zanders, Rose Murphy (Chicago Loop) as Olga Mara, and Emily Roetker (Orland Park) as Mary Margaret.

Film producer R.F. Simpson will be played by John Gronkowski (East Beverly), film director Roscoe Dexter will be played by Dan Walsh (Northbrook), Rod the Agent will be played by Ken Krajniak (Orland Park). Supporting roles include Bob Bullen (Orland Park) as Studio Tenor, Mac Gillespie (Beverly) as Sid Phillips, Meg Massaro (Beverly) as Miss. Dinsmore, Tim Casey (Oak Lawn) as Male Vocal Coach, Jason Hess (New Lenox) as Sound Engineer, Sean Henry (Beverly) as Man on Film, Morgan Ayres (Palos Heights) as 1st Assistant Director, Jake Tedeschi (Monee) as 2nd Assistant Director, Lauren Bourret (Mt. Greenwood) as 3rd Assistant Director, and Betty Kort (Mt. Greenwood) as 3rd Assistant Director. Our featured dancers include Jacqueline Spreadbury (Oak Forest), Julie Jaskierski (Lakeview), and Rachel DeBoer (Homewood). The ensemble cast consists of Katie Spohrer (Uptown), Nikki Baldwin (Evergreen Park), Nicole Norris (Mt. Greenwood), and Victoria Sanders (Ashburn).

Don’t miss your chance to drizzle some much-needed joy into your weekend by being able to witness some of the stage and screen’s most entertaining musical numbers live. Double your contributions to your local community by spoiling your sweetheart show on Sweetest Day! BTG is proud to continue its partnership with Jenny’s Steak & Banquets in Chicago Ridge for a special Dinner + Show promotion. Enjoy a meal of your choice from a prix fixe menu of delicious entrees and a ticket to the show for only $50 per person. Reservations required. See the BTG ticketing website for more details.

The Beverly Theatre Guild is Chicago’s longest running community theatre company. BTG shows are performed at the Baer Theater, a 425-seat venue with state-of-the-art sound and lighting, located at 2153 West 111th Street on the campus of the Morgan Park Academy.