Review: WHITE CHRISTMAS at Marriott Theatre

What Can You Do With A General?

The classic Irving Berlin musical White Christmas is currently playing at the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire. Most people are very familiar with the 1954 movie which this musical is based on. The premise of this story really is how to honor a general after he is retired. Throw in a few Berlin classic songs and you have the perfect holiday show. The script, by David Ives and Paul Blake, is faithful to the film. Some of the original numbers have been cut and 7 other classic Berlin songs have been added. They enrich the arc of the story. Bob Wallace (Ben Mayne) and Phil Davis (Tyler Johnson-Campion in his Marriott debut) are World War II soldiers who entertain the troops on Christmas Eve 1944. Their commanding General, Henry Waverly (Rom Barkhordar making his Marriott debut) has been retired. His troop admires and adores him. They give him a musical send off. 10 years later, Wallace and Davis are now very successful producers on Broadway. They go to a club and hear a sister act hoping to add them to their show. The Haynes Sisters, Betty (Jacquelyne Jones) and Judy (Kelly Felthous) catch the eye of both Bob and Phil. The sisters have been booked in Vermont over the holidays so they reluctantly decline the offer. Phil takes matters into his own hands and changes their tickets from Miami to Vermont. Arriving at the resort to no snow, they discover the innkeeper is none other than General Waverly. His visiting granddaughter, Susan (Meena Sood) and his second in command, Martha (Robin R. McGee in her Marriott debut), are devoted to the General and want to keep the inn in business. Everyone is thrilled to have the Wallace and Davis show over the holidays. Bob decides to reunite the General’s former company at the inn as a surprise. Martha is the best busybody and overhears Bob’s conversation with his buddy Ralph Sheldrake (Alex Goodrich) who works on the Ed Sullivan show. Martha interprets the conversation completely different and thinks Bob is trying to sell the inn. She tells Judy and Betty. Betty has just received an offer from a club in NYC and decides to take it. When Bob finds out she has gone, he heads to NYC. Sheldrake is also at the club where Betty is performing and she is told what the original idea is. Knowing Bob has good intentions, she goes back to Vermont. On Christmas Eve before the show begins, it starts to snow. The General is surprised and touched by the reunion of his regiment. The title song is sung (with the audience joining in) with the cast dancing to snowflakes on a beautifully designed set by Jeffrey D. Kmiec, wearing beautiful Christmas inspired costumes designed by Sally Dolembo – all the costumes are colorful and stunning. Everything about this production is eye popping.

The choreography by director Linda Fortunato is fast paced and shear enjoyment. The opening of Act Two with I Love a Piano is dancing perfection especially Phil and Judy. Many times during this number the audience applauded. Bravo. The orchestra under the direction of Cameron Tragesser filled the theatre with the unforgettable Berlin songs as they should be performed.

Most everyone knows this story. Marriott’s production will fill you with happiness. It’s beautiful both visually and vocally. Start the holidays with this old friend. It will take you back to a time when things were less complicated. This is a good way to go into the holiday season. Take some time to sit and be entertained. You will leave feeling merry and bright. Mr. Berlin would like that.

Comments