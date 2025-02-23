Review: WAITRESS at Paramount Theatre Aurora, IL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You matter to me. The current production at the Paramount Theatre is the musical Waitress based upon the motion picture. When it opened, it was the first all-female Production Team on Broadway. Director and choreographer Katie Spelman gives the audience an evening of laughter, some tears and love. Sarah Bareilles’ music played by the Paramount Orchestra under the direction of Celia Villacres, fills the theater with the beauty of the different styles.

Scott Davis’ amazing rotating set has a complete diner, doctor’s office and home. Jenna, the title waitress, is portrayed by Michelle Lauto in her Paramount debut. What a debut. She has us from the moment the lights go up. Her vocals give goosebumps. Jenna has two best friends, Dawn (Kelly Felthous in a comedic but touching performance) and Becky (powerhouse Teressa LaGamba). Their boss Cal (Jonah D. Winston in his Paramount debut) tries to fit in with the all female team. They are good employees and he knows it. Jenna is married to Earl (creepily portrayed by Ian Paul Custer) but is very unhappy in her marriage. She takes a pregnancy test and it is positive. She goes for an exam expecting her regular doctor. Instead she gets a newly relocated doctor, Dr. Pomatter (David Moreland in his Paramount debut). As the months go on, Jenna and the doctor begin an affair. Dawn decides to do speed dating and meets Ogie (Jackson Evans who reminds me of Ray Bolger – Scarecrow in The Wizard of Oz). It takes a little while but Dawn and Ogie keep finding out what they have in common. They realize they are soulmates. Meanwhile, Earl is fired from his job and is expecting sympathy from Jenna but she cannot be sympathetic.

Earl calms down but is afraid Jenna will love the baby more than him. To get away from Earl and start a new life, Jenna decides to enter a pie making contest. The grand prize is $20,000. Earl finds out where she is keeping the entrant money. She tells him it is all for new baby things. He takes the money and leaves. Joe, (Paramount favorite Ron E. Rains) the owner of the diner where Jenna works, knows about her situation. He is a true friend to Jenna and he tells her when he passes away, he is leaving the diner to her. He knows what a talented pie maker she is and he knows she could go to new heights and make the diner prosper. Dawn and Ogie get married much to the joy of everyone. When Jenna gives birth to her baby girl, she tells Earl she wants a divorce. She unleashes her anger and he leaves. The final scene is several years later. Jenna’s daughter, Lulu (Reese Bella in her Paramount debut) is running around the diner helping with pies. The diner is now called Lulu’s. There are pies on the counter ready to go out. Dawn is pregnant. Things have fallen in to place for everyone. It all started with pie.

This is a story of friendship and helping each other. Finding your way even thought it may be difficult. Being with the people who support you. Who knows, maybe finding a soulmate as well. The Paramount is offering pie with everything. Go and enjoy the sweetness.

