Review: SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM at Oil Lamp Theater

I’m Still Here. In a career spanning 69 years and countless songs, it is safe to say that 4 years after the passing of one of the greatest songwriters of the 20th Century, Stephen Sondheim is still here. The current production at Oil Lamp Theatre in Glenview is the musical revue Side By Side By Sondheim.

The cast consists of four performers: Jacob Alexander, Abbey Loria (OLT debut), Tommy Wells (OLT debut) and Daria Koon (OLT). Side note: Daria filled in for Alondra Rios who was unable to perform. This group of 4 plus the pianist, Amy J. Branahal, performed 28 song plus a medley and finished the night with Sondheim’s much loved Side By Side.

Ms. Branahl’s superb accompaniment gave more depth and character to each song. Director/choreographer Christina Ramirez deftly had the cast covering the intimate stage as if it were a huge venue. The theater seats 60 guests. The lighting designed by Ellie Fey included “make up” lights going up the sides and center of the stage frame. A wonderful effect. Even though this is a revue, each cast member would talk a little about the songs, the collaborations with the greats such as Richard Rodgers, James Lapine, Jule Styne, John Weidman, Leonard Bernstein, Mary Rodgers and more, plus giving insights into Sondheim.

It is quite a body of work. Music history. The human condition. Good vs. evil. Love and hate. This is an entrancing journey through the genius of Sondheim. This is a very good introduction to anyone who is not familiar with Sondheim’s works.

One of the highlights was the cast performing “You Gotta Get A Gimmick” from Gypsy. It is absolutely hysterical and not what you are expecting. There was a lot emotion as well. During several songs, the performers were misty eyed and the audience could see it and appreciate it.

This is the show for devotees of Sondheim and those who love good storytelling through a musical. Sondheim’s journey gave us some of the most beloved music ever written. With no plot, it is a show to sit back, listen and remember the legendary, late, great Stephen Sondheim. Everybody rise….

