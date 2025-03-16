Review: LA BOHEME at Lyric Opera Of Chicago

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Love and loss in Paris.

Giacomo Puccini’s heartbreaking La Boheme is playing for 10 performances at the Lyric. Bring a handkerchief. Director Melanie Bacaling, in her Lyric directorial debut, has given this production an emotional feel which is the heart of this opera. The set, by Gerald Howland in his Lyric debut, brings the audience to 19th century Paris. Pene Pati as the poet Rodolfo, (Lyric debut) with his bright, forward tenor gives Rodolfo new depth. He falls in love with the ill-fated Mimi. Ailyn Perez does not disappoint. The fun loving and lusty Musetta is portrayed by Gabriella Reyes. Will Liverman is Marcello, Musetta’s ex lover. Even though Musetta has a new lover, it is clear that she and Marcello still have feelings for each other. As the months progress, Mimi becomes more frail. Musetta and Marcello are now living together. Mimi thinks Rodolfo jealousy is ruining their relationship. The truth is Rodolfo cannot bear to watch Mimi’s fragile health and that he cannot provide the care she needs. He is afraid that she will die if she stays with him. Mimi overhears this and she and Rodolfo decide to stay together until the spring. They know that a long term relationship is not possible. Musetta and Marcello quarrel and Musetta leaves in anger. As spring approaches, both couples are no longer together. Memories of happier times bring sadness. Musetta delivers news that Mimi is very ill and has left the rich man she has been with. She wants to spend her remaining time with Roldolfo. Musetta gives her earrings to Marcello to sell to get the medicine Mimi needs. After their friends have left to buy what Mimi needs, she and Rodolfo talk about when they first met. Their friends return with news that a doctor is on his way. Rodolfo is feeling hopeful. However, when he sees the look on his friends’ faces, he realizes that Mimi has died and his anguish is let out in a shattering cry.

This moving production from the Lyric will make you hold the hand of your loved one a little tighter. You will laugh. You will cry. You will appreciate the talent in front of the curtain and behind the curtain and in the orchestra pit. Melanie Becaling has put the puzzle together perfectly. By the way, the musical Rent is based on this opera. Do not be afraid of opera. It is some of the most beautiful music ever written along with a story that will captivate you. This should not be missed. Bravo, Lyric.

