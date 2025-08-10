Review: FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Music Theater Works at The North Shore For The Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A Fiddler on the Roof, a most outlandish sight. It may not mean a thing but then again it might.

The lyrics to the actual song A Fiddler on the Roof. The meaning behind the title is that life can be precarious as we try to balance societal expectations and forging ahead. The new production at Music Theater Works at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie is Fiddler on the Roof. 2025 is the 60th anniversary of this beloved musical. Director L. Walter Stearns gives this version a different look.

During the course of the production, we see some actors sitting upstage behind the stage action. They are not completely in light. The concept is that this is from a refugee point of view. They are part of the story happening in real time. Based on true stories, the story revolves around the milkman Tevye (Sam Nachison in a bravura performance), his wife Golde (Mitzi Smith in her MTW debut) and his three eldest daughters, Tzeitel (Madison Uphoff making her MTW debut), Hodel (Elissa Newcorn) and Chava (Madison Jaffe-Richter). The local matchmake Yente (Sara Stern) is trying to find husbands for the three daughters. She tells Golde that the local butcher Lazar Wolf (David Servillo) is very interested in Tzeitel. When Golde tells Tzeitel, Tzeitel makes it clear she does not want to marry him. Tzeitel and the tailor Motel (Nathan Kabara in his MTW debut) have grown close and want to marry. They defy tradition and go to Tevye to tell him they are getting married. Hodel meets the young teacher/revolutionary Perchik (Jacob Simon making his MTW debut). She listens intently to what he is saying about the outside world and the changes going on. They begin seeing each other and eventually fall in love. They also go outside of tradition and tell Tevye they will be married.

Chava the youngest of these 3, is protected by Fydeka (Jake Michel in his MTW debut), one of the Russian cadets patrolling Anatevka. They begin a friendship which leads to love. Tevye will not bless this union as Fydeka is not Jewish. They defy Tevye and get married. Teye will not have anything to do with them. Within a year, the villagers are told they must leave. The family disperses to different parts of the world as do the villagers. As Tevye pulls his milk wagon, the Fiddler (Emily Fischer in her memorable MTW debut) is playing and walking slowly behind Tevye. He stops, turns to her and motions her to join his family. Lights dim as the Fiddler settles on the milk wagon as Tevye continues his journey.

In this production, the Fiddler is seen throughout the entire show, not just at the beginning and end. This is very effective. It shows the precariousness of life’s situations is ever present. It works beautifully. Scenic designer Bob Knuth kept the setting very simple and down to earth. The costumes designed by kClare McKellaston were authentic. The orchestra under the direction of Valerie Gebert filled the theater with these wonderful songs and melodies. This story is so relevant. How can we not wonder what happened to all these people? This production will give you pause, make you laugh and cry. That’s good art and storytelling.

