Review: DREAMGIRLS at Paramount Theatre

Dreamgirls - a dream of a musical.

The current production at Paramount Theatre in Aurora is the 1981 Tony winning musical Dreamgirls. Under the superb direction of Christopher D. Betts (not enough words to describe his direction) this musical jumps to life immediately and the audience is engaged for the rest of the night.

It's the story of 3 hopeful singers - the Dreamettes - from Chicago who want to make it big in the style of the Supremeths. Their story begins and ends at the historic Apollo Theater in Harlem. They are in a talent contest which they lose. In the process they meet a used car salesman who becomes their manager. He convinces a popular R & B singer to use them as backup singers.

This is the story of hopes and dreams coming true and then being taken away in a flash. It's about ambition. It's about trying to better yourself. It's about love and loss. It's about life.

The Dreamettes are portrayed by Taylor Marie Daniel (Deena Jones), Mariah Lyttle (Lorell Robinson) and the powerhouse vocalist Naima Alakham (Effie Melody White). Their manager Curtis (Lorenzo Rush, Jr.), Effie's brother C.C. (Denzel DeAngelo Fields) and Jimmy Thunder Early (Ben Toomer) are the men in their lives from start to finish.

Act One is about the rise of the Dreamettes. The songwriting team of Tom Eyen and Henry Krieger have written some amazing songs. The most notable song is And I'm Telling You which a heartbroken Effie sings to Curtis. It turns out that after a few years, Curtis decides Deena should sing lead and Effie will become the other backup. Effie is beyond hurt. It is possible during this run there will be a standing ovation before the end of Act One.

As the years go by, Effie has not been a part of the Dreamettes for quite a while. Deena Jones and the Dreamettes are the biggest group in the country. Deena wants to do movies but Curtis (now her husband) does not want her to go into the industry. The new third Dreamette is Michelle Morris (Aeriel Williams). C.C. writes a song for Effie called One Night Only and it is a ballad. C.C. had originally given the song to Curtis for the Dreamettes to record but Curtis didn't like the ballad style. He wanted to do it disco style. Effie's version begins to climb the charts and an enraged Curtis decides to rush release - along with some payola - the Dreamettes version. Effie and C.C. discover Curtis' scheme and confront him. Effie and Deena reconcile and Deena learns Effie's child is Curtis' child. Effie does not want him to know. Deena leaves Curtis and the Dreamettes break up so Deena can now pursue her film career. The final number of the Dreamettes farewell concert, Effie joins them and all four Dreamettes sing their signature song - Dreamgirls - one last time.

During the concert portions of this show, there are several other singers, some in groups and some solo. This helps to keep the feel of what was happening at the Apollo real. The story takes place between the 1960's through the 1970's - the beginnings of Motown, mainstream pop and R&B not getting along and the emergence of disco. Christopher D. Betts' direction weaves this theme seamlessly.

When the story consists of 3 women a la The Supremes, you can expect stunning costumes. Samantha C. Jones' designs are another star of this production!! The choreography by Amy Hall Garner is heartstopping and I'm pretty sure original choreographer Michael Bennett (A Chorus Line) is nodding his approval! Christie Chiles Twillie conducts and is the musical director of the 14 member Paramount Orchestra. They are using the original 1981 score - thank you!! The backbone of the show!!!

This is a Jeff recommended show. I recommend it and I think everyone who has seen it will recommend it. It is a jaw dropping production. Paramount has pulled out the stops. It will make you laugh, cry, clap and stomp. Most importantly, it will make you appreciate art in one of it's greatest forms. Live theater is back - it's been missed. Dreamgirls is one of the reasons theater is loved and appreciated. Your feelings are out there in front of you on the stage. Embrace that - it's life.