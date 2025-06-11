Review: 42 BALLOONS at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“What makes a man try to fly in a lawn chair?” is 42 BALLOONS most repeated lyric. It’s on the nose — and it’s repeated across six interludes in Jack Godfrey’s new musical. Based on the real-life story of Larry Walters, who in 1982 reached a height of 16,000 feet flying a lawn chair accompanied by 42 leather balloons, the musical is squarely focused on that answer. It’s ambitious and charming to make a musical about one plotline (there’s no “B” storyline). The musical endears audiences to Larry (played as a true charming nerd by Charlie McCullagh).

Yet, it also makes for a redundant show. 42 BALLOONS is a full two-act musical; it could easily be a 90-minute one act. The show charts the lead-up to Larry’s flight, the flight itself, and the aftermath. In addition to that oft-posed question, the lyrics similarly relay events plainly. 42 BALLOONS is extremely straightforward in its storytelling. That said, Godfrey made one particularly interesting choice: The narrative uses chamber theater. Larry — and the other characters around him — often describe their own actions in third person. This style lends an “urban legend,” fairy-tale quality to the show. It’s fitting, because as much as the show takes us up close and personal with Larry and his flight, it’s also scant on details in key places. We don’t learn much about how Larry accomplished this mission (though that’s likely because Godfrey and director/dramaturg Ellie Coote only had so much material to draw from).

42 BALLOONS is at its most charming when it’s on the ground, engaging in human dynamics and exploring the concept of dream fulfillment. While their meet-cute sequence is too long, McCullagh has great rapport with his co-star Evelyn Hoskins, who plays Larry’s scrappy girlfriend Carol Van Deusen. Hoskins is sweet and has a pretty singing voice as she sings her way through Carols exasperation at her quirky boyfriend’s choices. As Carol’s mother Margaret, Lisa Howard is a showstopper. She is resplendent during her solo “Somebody’s Story;” Howard has an ethereal tone that seems to float as high up into the air as Larry’s lawn chair.

Akron Watson is affable as Larry’s close friend Ron, brought on to film Larry’s flight. Godfrey has also composed the most unique music for Ron’s character, defining him with a clear aesthetic and personality.

The score isn’t that distinctive, but the ensemble harmonizes beautifully (Daniel Assetta, Kailin Brown, Devin Cortez, Cameron Anika Hill, Josh Hoon Lee, Minju Michelle Lee, Austin Nelson Jr., and Morgan Schoenecker). Milla Clarke’s set supplies ample playing space and versatility for the show’s traversal across decades, and Andrzej Goulding’s video designs add effective projections to the mix.



While the set was visually engaging, Larry’s flight was lackluster. The creative team set themselves an impossible challenge when it came to staging this, but the show still didn’t deliver. Larry doesn’t fly at all, in fact, but rather stands on a visible riser.

42 BALLOONS has a unique sense of buoyancy and optimism through the first three-quarters (until it doesn’t.) The musical lacks conflict as Larry prepares for his mission and sees it through. Alas, all the conflict arrives late in act two after Larry’s flight — the aftermath takes a toll on his self-esteem and personal life. The musical takes a sharp (but accurate) turn towards darkness at the end, then tries to shift back to optimism. It’s an emotional roller coaster, but in an untidy way.

Much like Larry himself, 42 BALLOONS has some bumps along the journey, but it has earnestness and charm, too. It’s fun to see Godfrey’s concept come to life, even when it doesn’t totally take off. And this cast gives their all to support the story of Larry’s dream.

42 BALLOONS plays The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare Theater on Navy Pier, 800 East Grand Avenue, through June 29, 2025.

Photo Credit: Kyle Flubacker

