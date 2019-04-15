Remy Bumppo Announces Added Performances For BLOOMSDAY

Remy Bumppo Theatre Company is pleased to announce that BLOOMSDAY will be EXTENDED by popular demand. The production will now run from May 16 through June 22 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Avenue in Chicago.

Steven Dietz's lyrical love story, set against the backdrop of Dublin and James Joyce's groundbreaking novel Ulysses, will be directed by J.R. Sullivan.

Remy Bumppo Core Ensemble Members Annabel Armour and Shawn Douglass along with Jack DeCesare and Bryce Gangel will transport us into the compassionate world of history, humor, and heartache that is BLOOMSDAY.

Remy Bumppo Theatre Company's production of BLOOMSDAY will be performed May 16 - June 22, 2019 at Theater Wit on 1229 W. Belmont Avenue in Chicago. Single tickets are on sale at www.RemyBumppo.org or by calling the Theater Wit Box Office at 773.975.8150.

Theater Wit Box Hours: Monday - Tuesday: CLOSED; Wednesday: 12:00pm - 6:00pm; Thursday - Saturday: 12:00pm - 8:00pm; Sunday: 12:00pm - 4:00pm

Remy Bumppo Theatre Company's 2018-2019 Presenting Sponsor is Geoffrey A. Anderson. Remy Bumppo Theatre Company's 2018-2019 Season Sponsors are Nancy and Gene DeSombre and Brenda and James Grusecki.

Remy Bumppo Theatre Company is an ensemble based theatre company that believes in the power and beauty of language, the emotional effects of timeless ideas, and conversation as an agent of change. As our motto think theatre suggests, the plays we produce will make you think - actively - about the complex issues we face as people, as a community, and as humankind.

Since its inception in 1996, the Company has produced a blend of modern classics, new adaptations, and complex contemporary works, all presented in an intimate setting with clarity, wit and passion. We invite audiences to engage directly with the art through conversation with the artists.





