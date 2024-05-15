Recipients Announced for the 13th Annual Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The award recipients of Broadway In Chicago’s 13th Annual Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards (IHSMTA) were announced and presented, in an award ceremony sponsored by NBC 5, celebrating outstanding achievement in high school musical theatre performances at Broadway In Chicago’s Broadway Playhouse on Monday May 13.

This year’s BEST PERFORMER IN AN ACTOR ROLE is George Spiegel of Maine South High School(Park Ridge, IL) for their portrayal of “Pippin” in PIPPIN. Jazmin Rhodes of Homewood-Flossmoor High School (Flossmoor, IL), for her portrayal of “Hope Cladwell” in URINETOWN, is the BEST PERFORMER IN AN ACTRESS ROLE. George and Jazmin will represent the State of Illinois on an all-expense paid trip to New York City to participate in The Jimmy Awards® (also known as The National High School Musical Theatre Awards®). The Jimmy Awards® are named for legendary Broadway theater owner and producer James M. Nederlander. The trip to The Jimmy Awards® will consist of a 10-day long theatre intensive of coaching and rehearsals with industry professionals in preparation for a one-night-only showcase on a Broadway stage on June 24, 2024.

Broadway In Chicago also announced BEST PERFORMER IN AN ACTOR ROLE RUNNER-UP, Ethan Wankel of Bartlett High School (Bartlett, IL) and BEST PERFORMER IN AN ACTRESS ROLE RUNNER-UP, Mary Kate Schoessling of St. Charles East High School (St. Charles, IL) should either of the BEST PERFORMERS be unable to represent IHSMTA at the Jimmy Awards®.

Additional awards included Best Direction Award to Aileen O’Carroll for Nazareth Academy’s production of FREAKY FRIDAY; Best Ensemble Award to Bradley Bourbonnais Community High School for SWEENEY TODD; and Best Production to Homewood-Flossmoor High School for URINETOWN.

The nominees performed a musical number from MAMMA MIA! during the award ceremony, taught by Danny Lopez-Alicea, Swing/Dance Captain in the 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA! In addition Danny led a special Q&A, and an audition workshop, and sat on the panel of judges with fellow industry professionals from the City of Chicago who selected the award recipients. MAMMA MIA! is playing at the James M. Nederlander Theatre through this Sunday, May 19, 2024.

The Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards have proven to be a steppingstone for young performers, with several appearing in Broadway & National Touring productions:

Nathan Salstone (2012 IHSMTA Best Actor) made his professional Broadway debut in HARRY POTTER & THE CURSED CHILD, appeared in the National Tour of HADESTOWN, and was most recently seen in the 2023 revival of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway.

Kyrie Courter (2012 IHSMTA Nominee) made her Broadway debut in the 2023 revival of SWEENEY TODD.

John Clay III (2013 IHSMTA Best Actor) made his professional Broadway debut in CHOIR BOYand originated the role of ‘Jesse Webb’ in the original Broadway cast of NEW YORK, NEW YORKin 2023.

Jack Cahill-Lemme (2016 IHSMTA Best Actor) recently appeared in the North American tour of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, which premiered in Chicago in 2022, and made his professional Broadway debut in the Broadway production in Summer 2023.

Cecilia Trippiedi (2016 IHSMTA Best Actress) joined the National Tour of HADESTOWN in 2022.

Haley Gustafson (2016 & 2017 IHSMTA Nominee) made their Broadway debut in the 2024 revival cast of THE WHO’S TOMMY currently running on Broadway.

Wren Rivera (2017 IHSMTA Nominee) made their Broadway debut in JAGGED LITTLE PILL in 2021.

Joy Woods (2018 IHSMTA Finalist) made her Broadway debut in March 2022, joining the Broadway cast of SIX. She originated the role of ‘Middle Allie’ in the original Broadway cast of THE NOTEBOOK: THE MUSICAL currently running on Broadway.

Andrew Tufano (2018 IHSMTA Nominee) made his Broadway debut in the 2024 revival cast of THE WHO’S TOMMY currently running on Broadway.

Justin O’Brien (2018 IHSMTA Nominee) joined the National Tour of MEAN GIRLS in 2023.

Mike Bindeman (2019 IHSMTA Nominee) launched the First National Tour of THE CHER SHOWas Gregg Allman/John Southall in November 2023.

Sierra Fermin (2019 IHSMTA Finalist) made her Broadway debut in December 2023, joining the Broadway cast of SIX.

Jacob Simon (2019 IHSMTA Best Actor) joined the National Tour of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in 2022.

Jason Schmidt (2019 IHSMTA Finalist) made his Broadway debut in April 2024, originating the role of ‘Sodapop Curtis’ in the original Broadway cast THE OUTSIDERS, currently running on Broadway.

Other Illinois winners have also been successful at The Jimmy Awards®:

Jonah Rawitz (2014 IHSMTA Best Actor) was awarded the 2014 Jimmy Award® for Best Performance by an Actor.

Cecilia Trippiedi (2016 IHSMTA Best Actress) was awarded the 2016 Jimmy Award® for Best Dancer.

Darian Goulding (2018 IHSMTA Best Actor) was a 2018 Jimmy Award® finalist.

Jacob Simon (2019 IHSMTA Best Actor) was the recipient of the 2019 Rising Star Award from The Jimmy Awards®.

The 80 participating high schools involved in the program are given opportunities to see Broadway In Chicago shows and receive invitations to special events throughout the year. In years past, students have performed with the casts of DEAR EVAN HANSEN, HAMILTON and DR. SEUSS’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at Broadway In Chicago’s Summer Concert at Millennium Park, and performed with HAMILTON Chicago Company’s Miguel Cervantes (Alexander Hamilton) at the Illinois Bicentennial Birthday Party at Navy Pier. Nominees also performed at the first Sundays On State, the Chicago Loop Alliance activation inviting people back to the Loop after the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2021.

For more information on the awards and complete rules and regulations, visit www.IHSMTA.com

For more information on The Jimmy Awards®, also known as the National High School Musical Theatre Awards®, visit www.JimmyAwards.com.

