Raven Theatre TAKE FLIGHT SUMMER CAMP 2023 Sessions Announced

Raven Theatre has announced the line-up for its Take Flight Summer Camp 2023, featuring two training sessions in theatre arts for kids ages 6 - 14. Great for beginners looking to learn the basics of performance or more advanced actors looking to hone their skills, Raven's team of professional teaching artists will help kids feel the confidence to contribute to the artistic process and the courage to try something new.

Over the course of two or three weeks, campers will create their own theatrical adaptations inspired by classic and popular children's stories. Their original work will be performed for family and friends on the final day of camp.



The sessions are held Monday - Friday from 9 am - 3 pm, with an option of extended daycare from 3 - 4 pm, at Raven Theatre, 6157 N. Clark St. (at Granville) in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood.

COVID safety: For everyone's safety, Raven Theatre will require masking indoors for all campers.

To register, please visit www.raventheatre.com/education/camps. Tuition: $900 (Session 1)/$700 (Session 2) with a $75 "early bird" discount available through April 14, 2023 using code "EARLYBIRD." Extended care: $50/week. Sibling discount for one pair: $150 using code "FAMILYFUN." For additional information, e-mail mechelle@raventheatre.com or call (773) 338-2177.

Take Flight Summer Camp 2023 Sessions:

July 5 - 21, 2023 (3 weeks)

SESSION 1: FOLLOW THE YELLOW BRICK ROAD

The Wizard of Oz (ages 6-9 & 10-14) Inspired by the world created by JM Barrie

Whisked away by a tornado, Dorothy and her little dog, Toto, find themselves in the magical land of Oz. With the help of her new friends - a Scarecrow, Lion and Tin Man - Dorothy discovers her own bravery as she encounters everything from flying monkeys to wicked witches and learns that there is truly "No Place Like Home."

July 24 - August 4, 2023 (2 weeks)

SESSION 2: RUN WILD WITH ROALD DAHL

James & the Giant Peach (ages 6-9) Inspired by the world created by Roald Dahl

Orphaned and friendless, James Henry Trotter lives with his two horrid aunts, Spiker and Sponge. Life there is miserable, until James accidentally drops some magic crystals by the old peach tree and very strange things start to happen. The peach at the top of the tree begins to grow, and before long it's as big as a house. Inside, James meets a crew of oversized friends - Grasshopper, Centipede, Ladybug and more. With a snip of the stem, the peach starts rolling away, and the great adventure begins!

The Witches (ages 10-14) Inspired by the world created by Roald Dahl

Witches don't look like typical witches in this world. They live in plain sight! Even scarier, they look like you and me! But the worst thing is that they absolutely detest children. To a witch, a child smells like dogs' droppings. And now the Grand High Witch is planning to get rid of every child in England by turning them into mice - can anybody stop them?

About Raven Theatre

Raven Theatre tells stories of today and the past that connect us to our cultural landscape. Through its plays, as well as its educational programming, Raven is committed to serving our communities' needs through the arts.

Raven Theatre Company is funded in part by The MacArthur Fund for Culture, Equity, and the Arts at Prince, Polk Bros Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, S&C Electric Company Fund, Paul M. Angell Foundation, The Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation and the Illinois Arts Council, a state agency.