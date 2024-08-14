Raven Theatre Announces IRONBOUND Beginning This October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chicago's Raven Theatre Company has announced the cast and Production Team for the first show of its 42nd season, the Chicago premiere of IRONBOUND. Directed by Georgette Verdin, the show runs October 2 - 27, 2024 (previews September 26 - 29) on Raven Theatre's stage at 6157 N. Clark St. Tickets ($30 - $45) are on sale starting August 26, 2024 at www.raventheatre.com.

At a bus stop in a run-down New Jersey town, Darja, a Polish immigrant cleaning lady, is done talking about feelings; it's time to talk money. Over the course of 20 years, and three relationships, Darja negotiates for her future with men who can offer her love or security, but never both. Award-winning playwright Martyna Majok's IRONBOUND is a darkly funny, heartbreaking portrait of a woman for whom love is a luxury—and a liability—as she fights to survive in America. Starring Lucy Carapetyan (RIGHT TO BE FORGOTTEN and NICE GIRL) and directed by Georgette Verdin (Raven Theatre's NIGHT WATCH).

IRONBOUND features Lucy Carapetyan (Darja), Nate Santana (Maks), Richie Villafuerte (Tommy), and Glenn Obrero (Vic).

The Production Team includes Tanya Palmer (Dramaturg), Lauren Peters (Stage Manager), Isabelle Valet (Assistant Stage Manager), Elise Kauzleric (Dialect Coach), Lindsay Mummert (Scenic Designer), Steph Taylor (Costume Designer), Eric Watkins (Lighting Designer), Christopher Kriz (Sound Designer), Lonnae Hickman (Props Designer), Ruby Lowe (Master Electrician), and Lucy Whipp (Production Manager).

Raven Theatre's IRONBOUND runs October 2 - 27, 2024 with previews September 26 - 29. Performances are held Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. on the Johnson Stage at Raven Theatre, 6157 N. Clark St. Tickets are $45 ($30 previews), with $20 discount tickets available for students, military, and industry; to purchase tickets and for more information about Raven Theatre's 42nd season, visit www.raventheatre.com.

Comments