Raue Center Volunteers And Leadership Team Shine Bright

The Raue Center for the Arts recognizes the outstanding efforts of its dedicated volunteers and exceptional leadership team and commends the work of all volunteers but especially the instrumental contributions of Raue Center Front of House Manager Maribeth Ling, who has exhibited exceptional leadership and planning skills and Volunteer Liaison and Board Member Stacey McInerney, whose recruitment, hard work, and unending support have made a lasting impact.

Maribeth's leadership has been instrumental in enhancing the overall patron experience. She has worked hard to create an atmosphere of camaraderie and a true sense of purpose for the entire volunteer team. Her attention to detail and strategic approach have played a pivotal role and have made her an invaluable asset to the Raue Center team.

Stacey McInerney's commitment to the Raue Center's mission and her ability to recruit and mobilize volunteers has been a driving force behind the success of numerous events. Stacey's leadership has not only enriched the Raue Center's programs but has also deeply connected the organization with the local community.

"The success of the Raue Center for the Arts is a direct result of the hard work, dedication, and passion of individuals like Stacey and Maribeth," said Richard Kuranda, CEO. "Their contributions have not only elevated the quality of our offerings but have also deepened the connection we have with our patrons and the community. We are immensely grateful for their commitment and are excited to celebrate their achievements."

Raue Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For 20 years, they have provided quality programming – striving to make it pertinent, available, and affordable to all. As a painstakingly restored, 1920s regional Showcase Theatre named for its benefactor—Lucile Raue—Raue Center has attracted the finest stars, Broadway shows, musicians and artists. Named on the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is one of the finest examples of restored art and decor in the nation. The 750-seat theatre, located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, is a gathering place for our region's citizens and has become a true destination.

For additional information, visit rauecenter.org.