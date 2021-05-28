Raue Center Hosts Third Annual 6x6 PROJECT Reception

Join Raue Center For The Arts as they host the 3rd Annual 6x6 Project Art Auction & Exhibition on Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 5:30 to 8p.m. at Raue Center For The Arts, 26 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake.

The public is invited to attend and many participating artists will also be present. While the highlight of the event is the art, there will also be performances throughout the evening by some of the Sage Studio students. Masks are required while inside and sanitation stations are available at several locations.

"We are excited to open our doors at Raue Center and let people view the art in person again, after the "all virtual" event last year. All bidding is done online. There will be a live/virtual broadcast for anyone who can't attend," says 6x6 Project Co-Chair, Michelle Nowland. "The art submitted for the 6x6 Project just keeps getting better with more people getting involved and showing their love and appreciation for art."

Bidding for the artwork begins on June 7 and continues through the evening of the public reception on June 26, 2021. Over 190 unique pieces of art are available to bid on this year. To register to bid, or browse the art, go to www.auctria.events/6x6project2021. Several mini installations of the art will be at various locations, prior to the reception, including Raue Center, Countryside Flowershop and Out of the Box in Crystal Lake and at Material Things Artisan Market in Woodstock.

All proceeds of the 6x6 Project benefit Raue Center's educational programs, Mission Imagination and Sage Studio, which have been enriching the lives of over 20,000 children each year in the local community since 2001.

"Raue Center is ready to get the community back to enjoying the arts after a long hiatus because of the pandemic," says 6x6 Project Co-Chair, Ravelle Scherer, "As we are celebrating our 20th anniversary, our goal is to raise as much as we can to help sustain Raue's educational programs -- Mission Imagination and Sage Studio. Even if you don't want to bid on the art, general donations are also appreciated and welcome."

The 3rd Annual 6x6 Project is made possible through the generous support of sponsors Willow Springs Foundation, Miller-Verchota and Countryside Flowershop and Garden Center. For more information on the 6x6 Project and Raue Center's educational programs, please visit rauecenter.org or email 6x6project@rauecenter.org.