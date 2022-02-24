Raue Center Calls For Artists For Its Fourth Annual 6X6 PROJECT

Join Raue Center For The Arts as they host the 4th Annual 6x6 Project Art Auction & Exhibition on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Raue Center For The Arts, 26 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake.

Blank canvases are now available and anyone can be an artist! Canvases may be purchased for a $5 donation at either Raue Center's box office at 26 William Street in downtown Crystal Lake or one of the other partner locations including Out of the Box (Crystal Lake), Brush Studio (Cary), Creative Arts Inc. (Crystal Lake), Material Things (Woodstock), and Piano Trends (Crystal Lake). The deadline to return the completed artwork is May 9, 2022. For more information on how to participate in this annual event visit rauecenter.org/6x6-project/

All artwork submitted to the 6×6 Project will be available for viewing online and can be bid on in an online auction starting June 6, 2022. Please be sure to mark your calendars for the Raue's 6x6 Project Art Reception to be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Raue Center For The Arts.

"We are so happy to be kicking off our 4th year of the 6x6 Project! More people are learning about it and excited to participate and support Raue Center," says 6x6 Project Co-Chairperson, Michelle Nowland. "The art reception will be open to the public again in June and we plan to have Raue Center School For The Arts students performing live. I think one of the best things though is that bidding is done online so you can be anywhere in the world and bid on (and hopefully win) original art."

Last year, over 190 unique pieces of art were up for bidding. This year, bidding for the artwork begins on June 6th at charityauction.bid/6x6project2022 and continues through the evening of the public reception at Raue Center on June 25, 2022. Several mini installations of the art will be on display at various locations, prior to the reception, including Raue Center, Countryside Flowershop, Out of the Box in Crystal Lake, and at Material Things Artisan Market in Woodstock.

All proceeds of the 6x6 Project benefit Raue Center's educational programs, Mission Imagination, and Raue Center School For The Arts, which have been enriching the lives of over 20,000 children each year in the local community since 2001.

The 4th Annual 6x6 Project is made possible through the generous support of Raue Center donors and grantors. If you'd like more information about becoming a sponsor, please email Meredith Schaefer at mschaefer@rauecenter.org. For more information on the 6x6 Project and Raue Center's educational programs, please visit rauecenter.org or email 6x6project@rauecenter.org.