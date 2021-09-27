Raue Center Announces New School For The Arts

On their 20th Anniversary, Raue Center looks to the next 20 years and beyond to create a welcoming place where students of all ages can let their creativity soar. Youth and adult classes! Private, semi-private, and group workshops! Masterclasses with industry professionals. Raue Center for the Arts is poised to be your "one-stop-shop" in arts education.

Raue Center School for the Arts (RCSA) will provide youth and adult classes in a wide variety of disciplines, beginning with the Youth Musical Theatre and Adult Musical Theatre Ensembles. Private lessons in voice, piano, guitar, ukulele, brass, and bass will be available, in addition to group classes in piano and guitar. As the roster of classes continues to grow, our students can also anticipate the opportunity to participate in private and semi-private coaching in dance, acting for both stage and screen, and masterclasses covering a variety of topics with industry professionals from major markets across the US!

Modeled as a conservatory program, students are encouraged to build a curriculum that plays to their specific strengths and interests within the ever-changing landscape of theatrical and instrumental arts. Established by Richard Kuranda, Raue CEO and Tim Paul, Raue Board President, the new school will hopefully fill a void in the region for professional development in the various areas of performance study.

"The work that Amanda Flahive, Education Manager, has achieved after taking over the fledgling studio program (established by Kimberly Berg) is stunning. We never thought we would see such growth so quickly. It's in the joyful spirit of support that we pursue this initiative with great commitment and passion," says Richard Kuranda, Raue Center CEO.

"The RCSA program gives us the opportunity to continue to lead the area with exciting performing arts opportunities for students--and we cannot wait to see what happens next on their arts journeys! I'm thrilled to see trusted arts educators like Billy Seger and Alayna DeVar join this team in greater capacities, and can't wait to see how our students grow with these newly expanded programs," says Amanda Flahive, Raue Education Manager.

Enjoy private lessons in voice with Alayna DeVar (Education Coordinator/Lead Instructor for RSCA; formerly of Paramount School of the Arts, Celebrity Cruise Lines, A Place To Shine Music), participate in a private or group session in piano or guitar, then lend your voice to our specialty Youth Musical Theatre Ensemble on Tuesday nights.

Adults can finally get in on the action too with private instruction in voice and instrumental music and participation in the Adult Musical Theatre Ensemble. Students formerly or currently enrolled in Raue Center's storied Sage Studio program will be pleased to hear that the classes they know and love (such as Sage Junior's "Ready, Set, Act" and "Broadway Bound," and the longtime high school Musical Theatre Workshop series) will still be available as part of RCSA along with even more exciting opportunities to come in 2022.

Risk. Explore. Create. The first semester begins the week of October 11, 2021. Check rauecenter.org in October for full information on enrollment, financial aid, and more exciting news. For specific questions regarding enrollment, email rcsa@rauecenter.org.

More information and tickets are available by visiting www.rauecenter.org or by calling the box office at (815) 356-9212.