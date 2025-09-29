ROALD DAHL'S ENORMOUS CROCODILE is Coming to the Studebaker Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Roald Dahl Story Company has revealed its first production in Chicago, the wickedly funny, family musical based on Roald Dahl’s The Enormous Crocodile. Following the all-ages, smash-hit productions in the UK, Minneapolis and Los Angeles, the production runs at historic Studebaker Theater in the Fine Arts Building, in partnership with the Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival, from January 29 to February 21, 2026.

Tickets, $20-$54 for children and $30-$68 for adults, are currently on pre-sale and will go on sale to the public on October 6, 2025. Kicking off the Chicago premiere during the final week of the Chicago International Puppet Theatre Festival, tickets for the first week of performances, January 29- February 1, 2026, will be available through the festival box office.

‘For my lunch today I would like… a nice juicy little child!’ The Enormous Crocodile is weaving his way through the jungle with his tummy rumbling … Only the other jungle creatures can foil his secret plans and clever tricks, but they’re going to have to find a large amount of courage to stop this greedy brute. From Trunky the Elephant to Muggle-Wump the Monkey, get to know the menagerie of creative puppets in the U.S. premiere tour of this smash U.K.-hit production. You’ll go from the jungle into outer space and back again, just in time for a wild dance party!

This mischievous musical based on Roald Dahl’s snappy book has toe-tapping tunes by Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab, a rib-tickling book and lyrics by Suhayla El-Bushra, and additional music and lyrics by Tom Brady. Developed and directed by Emily Lim, it features a menagerie of puppets by co-director and puppetry designer Toby Olié, with set and costume design by Fly Davis, puppetry co-designed and supervised by Daisy Beattie, casting by Annelie Powell, choreography by Vicki Igbokwe-Ozoagu, lighting by Jessica Hung Han Yun and sound by Tom Gibbons.