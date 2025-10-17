RIVERDANCE 30 – THE NEXT GENERATION, SHEN YUN and More Coming To Aurora’s Paramount Theatre In 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Paramount Theatre has announced three large-scale productions set to dazzle audiences in 2026: the Elvis Tribute Artist Spectacular (January 17), Riverdance 30 – The Next Generation (March 27–29), and Shen Yun (April 2–4).

ELVIS TRIBUTE ARTIST SPECTACULAR

Saturday, January 17, 2026 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $30.50–$70.50

Celebrate the music and magic of Elvis Presley with an era-spanning tribute featuring four acclaimed performers: Shawn Klush, Cody Ray Slaughter, Ryan Pelton, and Moses Snow, along with special guests The Stamps Quartet featuring the legendary Ed Enoch. From rockabilly to Las Vegas showmanship, this high-energy concert brings “The King” back to life for one unforgettable night.

RIVERDANCE 30 – THE NEXT GENERATION

March 27–29, 2026

(Friday 7 p.m.; Saturday 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.; Sunday 1 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.)

Tickets: $61–$176 (VIP Experience Available)

Marking its 30th anniversary, Riverdance 30 – The Next Generation rejuvenates the internationally beloved production with new choreography, costumes, and state-of-the-art lighting and projection design. Director John McColgan calls this milestone tour “a celebration of evolution and tradition,” as a new generation of performers carries the show’s Irish spirit to audiences around the world.

SHEN YUN

April 2–4, 2026

(Thursday 2 p.m.; Friday 7 p.m.; Saturday 1 p.m.)

Tickets: $81–$201

Experience China before communism through Shen Yun’s breathtaking classical dance, live orchestral music, and stunning visual artistry. Each performance draws on 5,000 years of cultural heritage, with stories of courage, faith, and beauty brought vividly to life on stage.

For tickets and information, visit ParamountAurora.com or call (630) 896-6666.