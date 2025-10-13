REVOLUTION(S) Extends at The Goodman Through Mid November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The all-new punk/metal/hip-hop musical Revolution(s)—created by Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Tom Morello and Chicago’s Zayd Ayers Dohrn —opens to a full house tonight in the 350-seat flexible Owen Theatre and has added eight performances through November 16. Directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, the world-premiere production opens the Centennial 25/26 Season in The Goodman’s intimate Owen Theatre. The cast includes Jackie Burns (Broadway’s Wicked), Jakeim Hart (Broadway’s Almost Famous), Michael Earvin Martin (The Color Purple), Al’Jaleel McGhee (Steppenwolf’s Noises Off), Aaron James McKenzie (OBC’s A Beautiful Noise), Billy Rude (Matchbox Magic Flute) and Alysia Velez (Broadway’s Into the Woods). Production photos and rehearsal video are now available.

Extension week performances of Revolution(s) include November 11 at 7:30pm, November 12 at 7:30pm, November 13 at 2pm and 7:30pm, November 14 at 7:30pm, November 15 at 2pm and 7:30pm and November 16 at 2pm.

In Revolution(s), when soldier and aspiring musician Hampton Falk-Weems (Aaron James McKenzie) comes home from Afghanistan, he finds the South Side of Chicago is also occupied territory—and he’s accidentally joined the resistance. This all-new radical musical event from Tom Morello and Chicago’s own Zayd Ayers Dohrn pulses with punk, hip-hop and metal, and celebrates the courage that inspires us—across generations—to demand a better world.