Hell In A Handbag's Holiday Favorite CHRISTMAS DEAREST Returns November 27

Hell in a Handbag Productions is pleased to continue its 20th anniversary season with the return of one of its most popular holiday musicals: Christmas Dearest, featuring book and lyrics by Artistic Director David Cerda*, music by Cerda and Scott Lamberty and direction by Derek Van Barham. Christmas Dearest plays November 27 - December 31, 2021 at Ebenezer Lutheran Church Auditorium, 1650 W. Foster Ave. in Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood. Tickets are currently available at christmasdearest.eventbrite.com. The press opening is Saturday, December 4 at 7:30 pm.

Please note: Handbag will require proof of full vaccination and masking at all performances. The entire cast and crew is fully vaccinated.

Joan Crawford (David Cerda*) returns in Handbag's very own version of A Christmas Carol. It's 1953 and Joan is desperate to reignite her career with the new film, Oh, Mary!, a big splashy musical adaption of the life of the Virgin Mary. Everything has to be perfect, but the stress of surviving in Hollywood has turned Joan into a tyrant! Even Carol Ann (Ed Jones*), Joan's faithful personal assistant is at her wits' end. What Joan needs is a miracle, and that's exactly what she gets when she's visited by three ghosts who try to show Joan the error of her ways and the true meaning of the holidays.

The cast also includes ensemble members Sydney Genco* (The Virgin Mary), Caitlin Jackson* (Bette Davis), Nicky Mendelsohn* (Teeny Teena), Tyler Anthony Smith* (Olive LaLake) and Danne W. Taylor* (LB Mayer) with Mark Barty (Christina), Spencer Douglas Clark (Bill), Lolly Extract (Puppets) Marc Prince (Henry), Coco Sho-Nell (Vernita), Maiko Terazawa (Child Joan) and Marissa Williams (20's Joan)

The production team includes Eric Luchen (scenic design), Liz Cooper (lighting design), DJ Douglass (sound design), Uriel Gomez (costume design), Pamela Parker* (props design), Jabberwocky Marionettes (puppetry), Abby Teel (production manager) and Drew Donnelly* (stage manager).

*Denotes Handbag Ensemble Member

Tickets: $32 advanced general admission, $35 at the door, $50 VIP/reserved seating with drink ticket and goodie bag. Group rates $25 for 10 or more. Tickets are currently available at christmasdearest.eventbrite.com.