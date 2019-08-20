R&B Artist Dwele, Chicago's Katie Kadan And More Annoounced At City Winery Chicago

City Winery Chicago, 1200 W. Randolph Street, announces R&B artist Dwele and more. The following shows go on sale to the public on Friday, August 23 at noon. All tickets will be available at citywinery.com/chicago.

All City Winery Chicago events are open to all ages and start at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m., unless noted.

Performer added: Labor Day Party with Sandra Antongiorgi, DJ Sadie Woods & Katie Kadan

Monday, September 2

$12 General Admission Advanced/$15 Day of Show

Katie Kadan joins fellow Chicago artists Sandra Antongiorgi and Sadie Woods for a Labor Day Party at City Winery Chicago. Often compared to Amy Winehouse, Adele, and Janis Joplin, Katie Kadan has headlined, performed, and held residences at many of Chicago's (and the nation's) top music venues including the Taste of Chicago, Navy Pier, The Empty Bottle, The ElboRoom, The Hideout, Lincoln Hall, Chop Shop, San Francisco's Boom Boom Room, and the Fillmore Jazz Festival. Kadan's recently released self-titled debut solo album is currently available everywhere and features all original music embodying Kadan's epic vocal prowess. Her blues-infused style of soul-bearing belting is her signature on original and familiar songs alike, with a constant presence of her roots from the church. Kadan's passion for song is equally matched by the power, range, control, and musicality in her voice, where she effortlessly flips from R&B to gut-wrenching rock to songs of longing angst. Kadan's deep talent provides a musical vocabulary of emotions previously not shown by other singers through song.

Dwele

Friday, November 29; 7:00 and 10:00 p.m.

$45/$50/$55/$65

Dwele is a multi-Grammy Award-nominated, songwriter, producer, multi-instrument musician and vocalist carrying on a Motown-inspired tradition instilled in another era. He has cultivated his own spirited road with five critically acclaimed albums: Subject, Some Kinda, Sketches Of A Man, W.ants W.orld W.omen and Greater Than One. With multiple chart-topping collaborations with rap icon Kanye West, Common, Drake, Wale and many others, Dwele has blazed a trail for this generation's newfound soul/R&B era. He has toured around the globe with sell-out crowds in his wake and still seems to mystify his audience, which makes them eagerly anticipate what his next move will be. Deemed as one of the industry's "Big R&B, Best Kept Secrets" by media queen Wendy Williams, there is no doubt he has surpassed the benchmark of just getting a 'hit record' but more so a 'hit career.'

Dwele was named McDonaldʼs National Brand Ambassador for the face and voice of their launch of McCafe in North America. With a multitude of television appearances on Wendy Williams, The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel, MTV Base in Europe and the BBC Studios Live, Dwele shows no signs of slowing.

Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin

Tuesday, December 3

$28/$30/$32/$35

Jana Kramer's accolades include her gold-certified Top 3 single "I Got The Boy," named one of the 25 Best Country Songs of 2015 by The New York Times, one of the Best Songs of 2015 by Rolling Stone, and one of the Top 40 Country Songs of 2015 by Spin Magazine. Her single "Circles" from her latest album thirty one debuted #3 on the country albums chart with nearly 18k sold in the first week, and peaked at #10 on the Billboard Top 200 all-genre chart. Kramer co-wrote over half of the new tracks on thirty one, produced by Scott Hendricks, was featured on Season 23 of ABC's "Dancing With The Stars" and has previously toured with Blake Shelton, Darius Rucker, Brad Paisley and others.

Winner of the iHeartRadio Podcast Award for Best Entertainment & TV Podcast, "Whine Down" at City Winery Chicago features Jana Kramer with her husband, former NFL player Michael Caussin. A limited number of Meet & Greet tickets are available for $125 and include prime seating with a glass of bubbly.

Chicago Philharmonic Fall Series

Sundays, October 27, November 24, December 22; 12:00 p.m.

$25 General Admission

Sunday, October 27: Queens of Jazz

This brunch experience, featuring a string quartet and vocals, highlights the great ladies of jazz including Ella Fitzgerald, Judy Garland and Sarah Vaughan-thanks to irreverent flair of the Chicago Philharmonic Chamber musicians and the elegant style of soprano Adrienne Walker. Walker makes her triumphant return to Chicago from her starring role as Nala in Broadway's The Lion King to join the string quartet in bringing to life classic standards from a golden age. The audience will revel the timeless songs of George Gershwin, Cole Porter, Same Cooke, Harold Arlen, Duke Ellington and more. Musicians include soprano Carmen Llop Kassinger on violin, Lisa Fako on violin, Monica Reilly on viola and Margaret Daly on cello.

Sunday, November 24: Cabernet, Clarinet, and Strings

The show showcases Antonín Dvořák Sonatina for Clarinet and String Quartet, Op. 100 and Carl Maria von Weber Clarinet Quintet in B flat, Op. 34. The expressive and sumptuous sounds of Weber's popular Quintet and Dvorak's Sonatina carry the audience away into a warm embrace this fall at City Winery. Dvorak's work, originally written for violin and piano, reminds us of his New World symphony. Written towards the end of his sojourn in the United States and dedicated to his children, its fresh and joyful melodies are punctuated by a hint of nostalgia and longing for home. Written for the clarinet virtuoso Heinrich Baermann, the Clarinet Quintet from Weber is a beloved staple for clarinet quintet. The challenging technical clarinet passages, complimented by string quartet, showcase gorgeous blended textures and finish with a light and jubilant finale. Musicians include Gene Collerd on clarinet, Jennifer Cappelli on violin, Pauli Ewing on violin, Claudia Lasareff-Mironoff on viola and Paula Kosower on cello.

Sunday, December 22: Merry and Bright with Chicago Philharmonic Brass

Chicago Philharmonic Brass joins City Winery in holiday cheer this winter by bringing a holiday-themed concert for the whole family. The show features classic carols including Joy to the World, The Holly and the Ivy, Carol of the Bells, Sleigh Ride and more. Plus, festive favorites from beloved composers including Prokofiev's Troika, Mozart's Schlittenfahrt, Brahms Es ist ein Ros entsprungen and Handel's Hallelujah Chorus. Musicians include Matthew Lee on trumpet, David Inmon on trumpet, Gregory Flint on horn, Reed Capshaw on trombone and Charles Schuchat on tuba.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on August 23 at noon. Only members of City Winery Chicago's signature VinoFile program have access to ticket sales tomorrow in addition to receiving: a waiver of ticketing fees; free valet parking; Restaurant Loyalty Rewards, such as a free pair of VIP concert tickets for every $500 spent on food & beverage in the restaurant; exclusive membership-only events; and access to the proprietary City Winery Virtual Sommelier, which helps make suggestions for wines one might enjoy based on past consumption at the venue.

Katie Kadan, Michael Caussi, Dwele, Jana Kramer and the Chicago Philharmonic join a diverse mix of the most respected names in pop, rock, jazz, blues, world music, theater, dance, spoken word and comedy presented at City Winery Chicago, including previously announced headliners and supporting acts: Surabhi Ensemble (Aug. 21); An Evening with John Waite and His Band with Daniel Correa (Aug. 22); Max Weinberg's Jukebox (Aug. 23); Howard Hewett (Aug. 25); Peter Collins (Aug. 26); Lalah Hathaway (Aug. 27, 7p; Aug. 28-29, 7 & 9:30p); MPG (Aug. 30); John Gorka (Aug. 31); The Lotus Kings (Sep. 1); Labor Day Party with Sandra Antongiorgi, DJ Sadie Woods, and Katie Kadan (Sep. 2); Leahy (Sep. 3, 7p); Pure Prairie League (Sep. 4); Brian McKnight (Sep. 5-6, 7 & 9:30p); Frank Orrall (Sep. 7); Stephane Wrembel Band (Sep. 8, 7p); Dante Hall (Sep. 9); Berlin featuring Terri Nunn (Sep. 10); Chely Wright & Alice Peacock (Sep. 11); Laith Al-Saadi (Sep. 12); Ross Mathews Presents Dragtastic Bubbly Brunch (Sep. 15, 12p); Smells like Nirvana (Sep. 15, 7p); Rhett Miller (Sep. 16); Glenn Jones (Sep. 17); David Cook with Carrie Welling (Sep. 18); Ronnie Baker Brooks (Sep. 20); 8 Nights of EIGHT NIGHTS (Sep. 22, 12p); Cece Peniston (Sep. 22); Roger Clyne Acoustic (Sep. 23); Greg Laswell (Sep. 25); Billy Cobham Crosswinds Project featuring Randy Brecker (Sep. 29, 5 & 8p); Toronzo Cannon (Sep. 30); Radney Foster & Kim Richey (Oct. 2); Chicago Farmer with Althea Grace (Oct. 3); Lee Ann Womack (Oct. 4-5); Amy Black's Heart & Soul (Oct. 6, 12:30p); Paula Cole (Oct. 6, 7p); Eric Hutchinson Uncorked with Skout (Oct. 7); Kevin Griffin (Oct. 8-9); Vivian Green (Oct. 11, 7 & 10p); Bilal (Oct. 13, 5 & 8p); Hiromi (Oct. 14-15); Tyrone Wells (Oct. 16); Robbie Fulks (Oct. 18); Jon McLaughlin with Sawyer (Oct. 20, 4 & 7:30p); Justin Townes Earle with The Cerny Brothers (Oct. 21); Madeleine Peyroux (Oct. 22-23); Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi (Oct. 26-27); An Acoustic Evening with John Hiatt (Oct. 30-Nov. 1); Edwin McCain (Nov. 7); An Evening with The Flatlanders (Nov. 10); Marc Cohn (Nov. 13); Booker T. Jones (Nov. 14); Hip Hop Yoga (Nov. 16, 11a); Watch What Crappens (Nov. 16, 7 & 10p); Story Jam (Nov. 17, 12p); Jimmy Webb with Robin Spielberg (Nov. 17); Corey Smith (Nov. 18); Kris Allen (Nov. 20); Don McLean (Nov. 21); Heather McDonald (Nov. 22, 8p; Nov. 23, 7 & 10p); Digable Planets (Nov. 26-27, 7 & 9:30p); BoDeans (Nov. 30, 7 & 10p; Dec. 1, 7p); Los Lobos (Dec. 8-10); Jane Lynch (Dec. 15, 5 & 8p); Jump, Little Children with Hula Hi-Fi (Dec. 16); Stephen Kellogg (Dec. 18); Musiq Soulchild (Dec. 19-20, 7 & 10p); Sawyer Fredericks (Jan. 19, 7p); and We Banjo 3 (Mar. 8, 5 & 8p).

Opened in 2012, City Winery Chicago is a fully operational winery, restaurant with outdoor patio, concert hall and private event space located in the heart of the West Loop at 1200 W. Randolph, in the historic urban Fulton Market district. Once a refrigerated food distribution warehouse, the 1911 building has been transformed into a contemporary 33,000 square foot haven for those passionate about wine, music and culinary arts. The décor evokes the romance of being in wine country, from the exposed stainless steel fermenting tanks and French oak barrels, to the aroma of fermenting grapes. The West Loop's only fully operational winery has produced dozens of in-house wines sourced from vineyards in California, Oregon, Washington, Argentina and Chile, including a Wine Enthusiast 92-point 2015 Verna's Vineyard Reserve Pinot Noir. With more than 400 unique producers from around the world City Winery is recognized with 2014 and 2015 Best of Awards of Excellence "for having one of the most outstanding restaurant wine lists in the world" by Wine Spectator. The globally inspired, locally sourced, wine-focused food menu is conceived for pairing and sharing. The concert hall accommodates up to 300 guests, all seated at tables with complete beverage and dining service, ensuring a comfortable "listening room" experience enhanced by a state-of-the-art Meyer Sound system. Riedel is the official and exclusive provider of glassware, showing City Winery's commitment to enjoying quality wine in a quality vessel. American Airlines is the Official Airline and Virgin Hotels Chicago is the Official Hotel of City Winery. For more information, please visit www.citywinery.com.





