PrideArts Online Presents Screening Of A NOT SO SILENT NIGHT December 15

Before the introduction of phonographs and television, it was common for families to gather around the piano and make holiday music together.

Though some families continue this practice, one of the many losses from restrictions against gathering in large groups during the COVID pandemic will be the inability to gather with friends and family to celebrate the season. To honor the tradition of family singing, PrideArts is hosting a one-time screening of the film A NOT SO SILENT NIGHT on December 15, 2020.

The 2009 film is a recording of a live concert given by one of North America's most musical extended families. It captures a performance of THE MCGARRIGLE CHRISTMAS HOUR - a concert fronted by singing duo Kate and Anna McGarrigle, Kate's children Rufus Wainwright and Martha Wainwright, and guests including Grammy award-winner Emmylou Harris, Velvet Underground front man Lou Reed, famed performance artist Laurie Anderson, and the trans singer-songwriter Justin Vivian Bond. The concert was filmed at the New York City concert venue The Knitting Factory.

This renowned group of family and friends performs original and traditional Christmas-themed songs, including Rufus Wainwright soloing on Frank Loesser 's "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?" and joining with Reed and Anderson on "Blue Christmas" and with Bond on "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas."

Rufus Wainwright. Photo courtesy of Kino Lorber. Click on image to download file. Traditional carols include an upbeat "Good King Wenceslas" sung by the McGarrigle sisters and Martha Wainwright, and Emmylou Harris's solo on "O Little Town of Bethlehem." The charge to view the stream will be $10.00 for a single, or $15.00 per household. Tickets are on sale now at www.pridearts.com

