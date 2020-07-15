Possibilities Theatre Company Announces SMOKEFALL Cast and Crew

Chicago-based Possibilities Theatre Company announces the cast and production team for its inaugural production of Noah Haidle's play Smokefall.

The cast of five includes: Hope Campbell (Beauty), Javier Carmona (Colonel/Johnny), Gabriel Fries (Footnote/Fetus Two/Samuel) Alexander Utz (Daniel/Footnote One), and Jessica Uzo (Violet).

Artistic Director Melody DeRogatis will direct, with Cayla Jones as the Stage Manager.

Smokefall tells the story of a family over several generations, through an existential, poetic, and sometimes absurdist lens- exploring love, life, and what it means to be a family with a cast of eccentric characters. A sister who eats dirt, philosophizing twin brothers in utero, a grandpa with dementia who identifies as a "stallion"- Smokefall will leave you laughing from your gut, and singing from your heart.

"The world needs hope right now," Artistic Director Melody DeRogatis says. "Smokefall is a play that offers an abundance of love and light, giving people solutions on how to navigate our harsh world. We are exhilarated to be bringing Smokefall back to Chicago in a time where the world needs to hear it."

Smokefall will be performed at the North Center Town Square, 4100 N. Damen, on August 14, 15, 21, and 22 at 6:30 p.m. The audience will be capped at 25 people per performance, and there will be designated spaces taped out for the audience (8 feet apart) to bring picnic blankets and folding chairs to sit and watch the show. Audience members will be asked to wear masks. Tickets are being offered at a suggested $15 donation.

In the event Chicago moves backwards with its progress fighting COVID-19, and it is not safe to proceed outside, the production will be presented live over Zoom for each performance.

For more information, you can visit the Possibilities Theatre Company Facebook page, or email possibilitiestheatrecompany@gmail.com.

